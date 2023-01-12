Let’s review the information available to us about Joe Biden, classified information, and his contacts with Chinese intelligence.

Over the course of many years, Hunter Biden received huge sums of money from foreign powers apparently interested in buying access to Joe Biden. There is a mountain of evidence suggesting a great deal of that money went to Joe Biden.

“es·pi·o·nage the practice of spying or of using spies, typically by governments to obtain political and military information.”

When Joe Biden stepped down as Vice-President he suddenly reported a massive windfall in income. This coincided, of course, with him leaving federal service and therefore no longer being subject to the kind of financial scrutiny federal officials receive. Biden has never provided any acceptable or coherent explanation for the source of all this cash.

Of all the thuggish enterprises on the planet that funneled money to the Bidens, no one came close to providing the kind of money that came from the Chinese Communists. The contacts maintained by Hunter Biden inside China included a number of individuals known to be connected to Chinese intelligence.

The contact of these Chinese intelligence officials with Hunter was known to and sanctioned by Xi Jinping himself.

The number one counterintelligence threat to the United States is from Communist China. This is not conjecture. This is the formal position of the FBI.

A major focus of Chinese intelligence is on “elite capture.” This means recruiting and controlling individuals who hold power in target countries. The United States of America is the number one target. American politicians are the central focus of “elite capture” operations in this country.

Recent reporting indicates that extremely sensitive classified documents were found at Joe Biden’’s office in the Penn Biden Center. Apparently, such documents have been found in at least one other location.

The Penn Biden Center is affiliated with the University of Pennsylvania. It was established around Joe Biden after he left the Vice-Presidency. That means it was created after Joe left federal service. The office in which the documents were found did not exist prior to Joe becoming a private citizen. He could not have inadvertently transported documents there during his time as Vice-President, because there was no Penn Biden Center then.

The Penn Biden Center masquerades as a think tank studying American policy toward China. That is not what it is at all. It is a propaganda arm of the Chinese Communist Party. It takes vast sums of money from Beijing. It does not account for the source of these funds as required by law. It never criticizes Chinese policy. It shamelessly repeats the blatant lies of the Chinese Communists on every topic.

None of this suggests that Joe Biden somehow innocently transported extremely sensitive compartmented intelligence documents to his office at the Penn Biden Center for some legitimate purpose and then just managed to forget them and lock them in a closet for years. All of this suggests very strongly that something much more nefarious is going on, that the documents were taken out of secure spaces, in violation of federal law, deliberately and then transported to what amounts to a Chinese front organization.

Were we to see the same fact pattern in regard to someone who the Democratic establishment did not want so desperately to defend there would already be a major federal investigation underway. The individual at the center of the controversy would likely be in custody. His residence would have been raided. All his access to classified information would have been revoked.

This entire case reeks of espionage. The national security implications are mind-boggling. The counterintelligence apparatus of the federal government ought to be working overtime to investigate, determine what really occurred, and understand the full scope of any damage that may have been done.

Instead, the entire matter is being treated as if this is some minor issue of no consequence and not worthy of serious inquiry.

We can all hope that the worst is not true. We can hope the tens of millions of dollars that flowed to the Bidens from a totalitarian Communist regime that targets American politicians for recruitment every day did not buy Joe. We can hope that, but as they say, hope is not a plan.

In the meantime, while we wait for the next shoe to drop, we can wonder about this question. Are the documents found at the Penn Biden Center the only ones Joe took there or are they just the ones he forgot to give to the Chinese?

Share