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Frank Scavo's avatar
Frank Scavo
3h

The TAJIKS have come a long way since SPIES LIKE US, the 1980s movie...but we know CHINA will always attack and support any actions against the UNITED STATES. The best thing we are learning form this IRAN WAR is just who has the hardware and tactics to win the CHINA war that is coming. Low cost swarm arms tactics are part of the arsenal AMERICA has yet to master. We have been sold, and fleeced, on big dollar smart weaponry. That may be good against the MAINLAND, but while we are offshore, the drones, mines and cheap weapons are like mosquitos and malaria... its all bad with some deadly results. AS for containing CHINA, would AMERICANS be willing to pay more for AMERICAN MADE so we no longer fund the RED CHINA COMMIE MILITARY MACHINE? Trump was supposed to bring back all the industries we offshored and bring those jobs back to AMERICA...but Americans most likely have sold their Freedoms for COMFORTS and may not want to be part of the PAINFUL EXERCISE of cutting off the flow of CHINESE TRADE, which will slow, or end, the TAJIK overland route to IRAN...because they wont have US TRADE DOLLARS for their Belt And Road World conquest plans. We just might save MARS too, as China has claimed that celestial body too. CHINA FIRST if AMERICA isn't smart!

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Shelley's avatar
Shelley
1h

Surely those behind Epic Fury understood this Risk. At least four nations are known for skirting all the means the USG could put in place to stop any work a-rounds. These countries have been doing it for years. Venezuela’s gold was melted down in Turkey and passed to Iran who channeled the bar sales into crypto currency for Maduro. The world is a web of conspirators who bet on outcomes before risking the rath of the US. If China is replenishing Iran, it knows something EF gamers don’t; the globalists are on Iran’s side, at least this time around. Not surprising then, that Pope Leo XIV is behind Iran too. The CC is one of the biggest players in the Great Reset. It has been on board since the beginning, ergo Vat II in the ‘60s.

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