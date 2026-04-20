Are The Chinese Helping The Iranians Build More Drones and Missiles?
Trade between Iran and Tajikistan exploded in the first quarter of this year. It jumped 41,105% year-on-year. The two nations don’t share a land border, and the Tajiks themselves make very little that would be of value to Iran in the middle of a war, but Tajikistan has historically served as a cutout for the Chinese, allowing them to send equipment and material to Iran and evade sanctions.
The standout surge element in Q1 of 2026 in exports to Iran from Tajikistan was “nuclear reactors, boilers, and machines.” That is a broad category, and the actual exports to Iran this year likely had very little to do with nuclear technology. But what is being shipped via this route?
Almost certainly, the answer is parts for more Iranian drones, missiles, and machinery to replace those damaged or destroyed by American and Israeli forces. This would include:
Precision CNC machine tools and related manufacturing equipment. These are likely critical to the Iranians right now. Iran’s drone and missile factories need high-precision tooling to produce airframes, engine parts, and guidance housings. Chinese firms (often small shell companies) have supplied exactly this type of equipment to Iranian entities like HESA and Pars Aero via evasion networks in the past. Routing shipments through Tajikistan fits precisely with the massive, unexplained jump in “nuclear reactors, boilers, and machines” exports.
Microelectronics, microchips, inertial sensors, gyroscopes, and accelerometers. These are the “brains” of drones and missiles. Iranian Shahed and Ababil drones rely heavily on Chinese-made components for navigation and flight control. Chinese firms have been documented supplying these exact items (often disguised as civilian electronics) in the past. PRC-origin components now account for up to ~60% of parts in some Shahed variants (up from a minority share in earlier models).
Drone-specific propulsion and component kits (engines, propellers, flight-control modules). China produces (or reverse-engineers) the MD550 and similar small engines used in Iranian one-way drones. Routing partially assembled kits or subcomponents through Tajikistan would allow Iran to rapidly rebuild stocks.
Advanced navigation and targeting aids (e.g., BeiDou-compatible modules)
Iran has already shifted military systems to China’s BeiDou satellite navigation (more jamming-resistant than GPS-guided). Providing hardened receivers or encrypted modules via Tajikistan would enhance drone/missile accuracy against US/Israeli air defenses and jamming, a real force multiplier in the current fighting.
All this is bad enough because it suggests strongly that the Iranians are restocking, rebuilding, and intend to continue the fight well into the future. What is worse, however, is that there are strong indications that the Chinese are helping the Iranians make their drones and missiles more lethal. The accuracy of Iranian attacks is improving the longer the fight goes on.
Former French foreign intelligence director Alain Juillet told France’s independent Tocsin podcast in March that the shift by Iran to the use of the Chinese BeiDou satellite navigation system had made its targeting much more accurate than it was in the June war with Israel.
“One of the surprises in this war is that Iranian missiles are more accurate compared to the war that took place eight months ago, raising many questions about the guidance systems of these missiles,” Juillet, who served as the director of intelligence for the General Directorate for External Security from 2002 to 2003, told Tocsin.
What this means is a shift to what analysts call “precise mass.” The Iranians are still able to send swarms of drones and missiles against targets, but now they are much more likely to hit exactly what they want. Analysts note that attacks on oil and gas infrastructure have shown that Iranian strikes are becoming increasingly precise and lethal. The BeiDou system allows the Iranians to hit targets with accuracy even when heavy jamming is employed.
“Although numerically lower than early in the war, Iran’s missile and drone strikes are increasingly precise and lethal, and able to avoid interception, particularly against the Gulf states, which are a short distance away from Iran.”
Soufan Center
“According to military analyst Patricia Marins, it is almost impossible to jam or evade (through spoofing) the military-grade B3A signal of BeiDou-3 (BDS-3). In the 2025 war, Israel successfully misled many Iranian drones by jamming GPS signals. However, the BDS system has the ability to automatically filter out such disruptions. As a result, Iranian missiles now have a circular error probability of less than five meters.”
“According to BNE IntelliNews and Firstpost, the “Short Message Communication” (SMC) feature in the BeiDou system has proven to be a massive advantage for Iran. This feature allows commanders to communicate in real time with missiles or drones flying up to 2,000 kilometers away. A Chinese satellite can instantly inform a flying drone to change course or hide if it detects a U.S. “Patriot” missile battery or F-35 fighter jet in the area.”
TechPana
As we attempt to find our way forward in this war with Iran, we continue to struggle with our assessment of Tehran’s willingness to continue the fight. If the Iranians are rebuilding and improving their military with Chinese help, that may be yet one more indication that they have no intention of quitting anytime soon. The Chinese may well be helping the Iranians build more missiles and drones, and that suggests the possibility of a long war ahead.
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The TAJIKS have come a long way since SPIES LIKE US, the 1980s movie...but we know CHINA will always attack and support any actions against the UNITED STATES. The best thing we are learning form this IRAN WAR is just who has the hardware and tactics to win the CHINA war that is coming. Low cost swarm arms tactics are part of the arsenal AMERICA has yet to master. We have been sold, and fleeced, on big dollar smart weaponry. That may be good against the MAINLAND, but while we are offshore, the drones, mines and cheap weapons are like mosquitos and malaria... its all bad with some deadly results. AS for containing CHINA, would AMERICANS be willing to pay more for AMERICAN MADE so we no longer fund the RED CHINA COMMIE MILITARY MACHINE? Trump was supposed to bring back all the industries we offshored and bring those jobs back to AMERICA...but Americans most likely have sold their Freedoms for COMFORTS and may not want to be part of the PAINFUL EXERCISE of cutting off the flow of CHINESE TRADE, which will slow, or end, the TAJIK overland route to IRAN...because they wont have US TRADE DOLLARS for their Belt And Road World conquest plans. We just might save MARS too, as China has claimed that celestial body too. CHINA FIRST if AMERICA isn't smart!
Surely those behind Epic Fury understood this Risk. At least four nations are known for skirting all the means the USG could put in place to stop any work a-rounds. These countries have been doing it for years. Venezuela’s gold was melted down in Turkey and passed to Iran who channeled the bar sales into crypto currency for Maduro. The world is a web of conspirators who bet on outcomes before risking the rath of the US. If China is replenishing Iran, it knows something EF gamers don’t; the globalists are on Iran’s side, at least this time around. Not surprising then, that Pope Leo XIV is behind Iran too. The CC is one of the biggest players in the Great Reset. It has been on board since the beginning, ergo Vat II in the ‘60s.