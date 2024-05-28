Sam Faddis speaks at the American Freedom Alliance conference in Atlanta. The Chinese are acquiring the capacity to take down all of our critical infrastructure. All indications are they intend to strike by 2027 at the latest.
Are we doing anything to prepare or are we just waiting to get hit?
Mr. Faddis the way I see what’s happening is the Biden-Regime and the Entire Marxist-Dem Party is Hopelessly Compromised by 2 Great Evil Entities…. Soros’s & 🇨🇳CCP… And Both want the Downfall & Destruction of 🇺🇸America and any other Legitimate Democracies as well…. There’s Millions of Illegal Alien Invaders coming across both our Borders because the Biden Regime is a Mere-Puppet of both these 💀🇨🇳Evil-Entities
Hope I get to meet you someday Sam 🙏🙏
Sincerely
Dan
In the words of a popular podcaster "Is it bad enough yet"? I'm afraid it won't be bad enough until the lights are out and no one is answering the phone to placate your complaint. Thanks for the wake up reminder Mr. Faddis.