The news is filled with revelations concerning the actions of senior CIA officers in 2016 as a plot took shape to deny Donald Trump the White House. Fake allegations of collusion between Trump and Putin would be pushed via the vehicle of a garbage dossier paid for by Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party. It did not matter what the American people wanted; the Praetorians would decide who would rule.

That we are finally seeing disclosure of the facts concerning this coup attempt is gratifying. The prospect that people will go to jail, for much more than perjury, gives us hope that the rule of law may endure and, with it, the republic. Still, this begs the question.

How far have we come from 2016? Have things changed? Are senior CIA officers now loyal to the sitting President and acting in accordance with the Constitution, or are they still taking direction from people like John Brennan?

Sources talking to AND Magazine say clearly that inside CIA, significant numbers of powerful, senior officers are still taking direction from Brennan and doing all they can to ensure that no true lasting reform takes hold. This is not the view of a few isolated individuals. This is the near-universal opinion of those with access to what is happening inside the Agency right now.

“Brennan controlled promotions in the agency and NSA through Hayden for about 12 years. First from the White House for 4 years, then as DCI. The agency was disloyal to their constitutional oath for the first term of Trump and simply resisted or ignored Trump during his first term. Then Brennan heavily influenced and steered the agency during Biden’s term. After 12 years of seeding the intel community, you can permanently alter the complexion and effectiveness of any federal department.”

Former Senior CIA Operations Officer Speaking Anonymously

“Brennan's loyalists still run the top levels of the CIA.”

J. Michael Waller, Former CIA Operative

The average person probably thinks there has been some kind of wholesale house cleaning at Langley. Nothing could be further from the truth. Outside of a handful of positions, the same people are in charge as were under Biden. As new appointments are made, all too often, they are being made from the ranks of Brennan devotees that still crowd the top levels of the organization.

The analysts who crafted the corrupt Intelligence Community Assessment (“ICA”) on Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election on behalf of disgraced former CIA Director John Brennan are, for example, still in place at CIA. Those individuals were interviewed by Congress recently, still in place at their desks. Some of them have been promoted since they participated in crafting the false Russiagate narrative.

Brennan himself is not hiding in a cabin somewhere in obscurity. He continues to live in Washington, DC. He is a principal with WestExec Advisors, which is, in effect, the next Democratic administration in exile. Amongst the anti-Trump crowd, he is a hero, the man who fought to keep the “great unwashed” from daring to presume they could decide who would be President.

Brennan is “a Distinguished Fellow at the Center on National Security at Fordham Law School, a Distinguished Scholar at the University of Texas at Austin, a member of the Board of Trustees of the International Institute of Strategic Studies, a senior intelligence and national security analyst for NBC and MSNBC, a member of the Board of Directors of ImmunityBio Inc, and an advisor to a variety of private sector companies.”

Outside CIA, DNI Tulsi Gabbard seems to fully understand the necessity to clean out the stay-behind assets the Deep State has planted in the Intelligence Community. She is making steady progress in replacing those who are obviously working against President Trump and reform. Within CIA so far, the progress seems a great deal less significant.

“A good case can be made that the ability of the second Trump Administration to implement any of its policy agenda will depend primarily on whether President Trump and his appointees realize the threat the CIA poses to him and the nation. Then, the Trump Administration must give the highest priority to defanging and neutralizing the Agency — returning it to its original mission to focus on foreign intelligence — before it destroys his presidency for a second time, and our constitutional republic as well. ”

Michael T. Flynn, LTG, USA, (RET)

“You know you can wait out this President. You know this guy’s only going to be around for four years or eight years, and you’ve waited out other presidents in the past, and I think that’s exactly what the CIA is doing now. They know that Trump’s not going to be around forever, and they will be around forever, and they’re just going to wait him out.”

John Kiriakou, former CIA analyst

When an operation goes sideways, you don’t just fold your tent and go home. You seal off compartments, cut away those portions of your network you cannot save, and continue to operate. You exercise patience. You slow the pace of your activities where you must.

But, you don’t quit. You don’t shut down. You play the long game and focus on your next moves.

The only way to counter this kind of thing is to tear the entire network out by the roots. You identify everyone you consider compromised, thank them for their service, and send them on their way. You build a new structure with individuals you can trust implicitly and who you know are not playing for the other team.

We have not yet done that at CIA. The cost may be immeasurable. There may be a great many senior officers inside the organization who are still taking orders from John Brennan.