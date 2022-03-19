Let’s review. After eighteen months of pretending Hunter Biden’s laptop was a fabrication created by the Russians to help their puppet Donald Trump, the mainstream media has now decided to recognize the obvious. The laptop is real and so are its contents.

So now that we have all agreed to recognize this uncomfortable truth, let’s move on. Let’s talk about the implications.

First, obviously, Hunter Biden has taken a lot of money from a lot of very unsavory people. He has in particular taken boatloads of cash from the Chinese Communists. Hunter is corrupt and in bed with half the oily oligarchs on the planet.

But that’s not the real point. Hunter is a bag man. No one pays Hunter to perform services or provide expertise. They hand cash to Hunter in order to get to somebody who can do favors for them. They pay for access. They pay for influence.

People and parties and governments hand money to Hunter in exchange for access to Joe. They pay Hunter in order to get Joe to take action on their behalf. The list of people and nations and entities that have funneled money into the Biden family enterprise is long. At the top of that list, however, is the Chinese Communist Party.

We have a man sitting in the Oval Office who it appears has taken literally billions of dollars in Chinese Communist Party money. At a time when world tensions are ramping up dramatically and talk of World War III breaking out is rampant, we have a chief executive who may very well have been bought and paid for by the Communist Chinese.

This is not speculation. This is not a conspiracy theory. The evidence that this is so is substantial.

That the Chinese engage in what they call “elite capture” operations is well known. Beijing dedicates massive resources to coopting the “elites” in target countries and making them act in furtherance of CCP objectives. The United States is at the top of the list of nations targeted. A corrupt career politician who had made his way to the very top of the American political structure would be an obvious and tempting target.

Nothing that Biden has done since he sat down in the Oval Office has answered concerns about his loyalty. Everything he has done since Day One in fact has benefited China at our expense:

- Biden abandoned Afghanistan and created a terrorist superstate. China has stepped into the void. The CCP is moving to exploit Afghanistan’s mineral riches. The CCP is pulling Kabul into its Belt and Road Initiative. Chinese personnel are training Haqqani network operatives at Bagram Airbase.

- Joe crippled our oil and gas industry. Energy prices are through the roof. Food prices are rising as well.

- Joe is pushing a Green New Deal which will make our entire economy dependent on rare earth minerals over which the Chinese hold a virtual monopoly.

- Joe is preparing to sign a disastrous nuclear deal with Iran just as Tehran and Beijing solidify their new military alliance.

American allies all over the world are taking note. The entire balance of power on the planet is shifting. It is time we faced the awful truth. We may well have a man in the White House who is acting at the behest of our greatest international rival. We may have a traitor in the Oval Office.

It is time to stop ignoring this possibility. It is time to confront it head-on and find out the truth.

American counterintelligence has apparently abdicated its responsibility. It is time for Congress to act. We need a full investigation into the contents of Hunter’s laptop and the implications of the information contained therein. Along the way, we also need to take a hard look at the actions of those who sought to cover up the information on the computer.

Joe Biden just finished a call with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The news is discussing this conversation as if there is some serious possibility that Biden pushed back on Xi, demanded respect for the United States, laid down markers, and issued ultimatums. This is the stuff of fantasy. It is more likely Joe spent his time writing down the instructions he was given than it is he did anything on our behalf.

Online there are calls for a special counsel to be appointed. That should happen immediately. The fate of the republic is at stake.

Hunter’s laptop shows he was paid billions by the Chinese. It wasn’t because he is a swell guy. Let’s find out what they got for their money.