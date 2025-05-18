On Saturday morning, a car bomb exploded outside the American Reproductive Fertility Clinic in Palm Springs, California. The bomber, who died in the attack, appears to have been Edward Bartkus, who left behind a number of postings at a site called promotalism.com condemning the “disease of life”. Bartkus, it appears, was something called an efilist.

A what?

Efilism and its related ideology of promortalism are philosophies that hold that all human life, or in some cases all life, should be extinguished. Woven into this madness is the idea that some super AI will take over the planet, and since we are the ones who will create this AI, we must go.

Every new human being only adds to the inevitable suffering. Therefore, all births should be prevented. The human race must die out.

We are a disease. We must go extinct.

“The end goal is for the truth (Efilism) to win, and once it does, we can finally begin the process of sterilizing this planet of the disease of life. Life can only continue as long as people hold the delusional belief that it is not a zero sum game causing senseless torture, and messes it can never, or only partially, clean up. I think we need a war against pro-lifers. It is clear at this point that these people aren't only stupid, they simply do not care about the harm they are perpetuating by being willing agents for a DNA molecule. This should not be seen as tolerable to any intelligent and caring person. Don't be fooled by the ones who play stupid and pretend they don't understand these simple truths. It's just their way of playing with you and saying "fuck you, we don't care". A lot of psychos are attracted to philosophy because they love to play mind games with people. Their intent is not to find any kind of truth, it is to have fun fucking with you. Most online debates I've seen are clearly not really debates, it's one person fooling another into thinking it's a debate, when in reality, the one doing the fooling has no intent of changing their mind on anything (and sometimes it's both parties haha).”

Posting by Bartkus

The Sandy Hook gunman, Adam Lanza, held similar views. Bartkus considered Lanza a hero.

The Zizians, on who we reported recently, come from the same school of thought. They are lost in a wilderness of ideas, part madness, part science fiction. Instead of simply sitting in front of their computer screens blogging, however, they are out actively killing people. What once seemed the province of particularly lost computer nerds and gamers has suddenly become deadly serious.

Upon reflection, there is something that seems almost inevitable about this kind of insanity. We have as a society popularized the notion that the world is coming to an end for decades now. Our young people have grown up being taught that the planet is dying, and that it is we who are killing it. Even as hard scientific data shows the ice shelf in Antarctica expanding, and nations are building icebreakers hand over fist to access the “ice-free” Arctic, our children are being indoctrinated and raised in the church of “global warming”.

And, while we have made this kind of pseudo-science religion, we have waged war on real religion and morality. Everything is relative. Right and wrong do not exist.

Child molesters are “minor-attracted persons”.

Thugs burning cities are “peaceful protesters”.

Spouses betraying their marriage vows are simply “polyamorous”.

Looters are only seeking “reparations”.

Illegal immigrants flaunting our laws and destroying our cities are “refugees”.

Do whatever you want. Burn, loot, kill, maim. Right and wrong don’t exist. Decency, honesty, integrity and morality are for suckers, Mock God. Mock religion. There are no limits and no ideals.

“I've known for a few years now I wasn't going to allow myself to make it past my 20s. Recently, my best friend Sophie killed herself (she got the guy she was living with to shoot her while she was sleeping, her preferred method), and I don't think I really knew how much it was going to affect me. I've never related to someone so much, and can't imagine I ever would again. We were both antisex (don't mistake for asexual, I'm talking like r/antisex) misandrists, VegAntinatalist, negative utilitarians. Both also had borderline personality "disorder". Anyways, we got along quite well and it was very nice, especially when you feel like you are in an apocalypse and nobody else seems to get anything. “

Posting by Bartkus

Bartkus thought he was saving the planet. He wasn’t. He was just part of the massive ongoing slow-motion suicide of a nation that has lost its way. There will be many more like him unless we regain our footing, rededicate ourselves to the truth, and return to the values and morals that made this nation great.