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David Cunniff's avatar
David Cunniff
1d

As I recall it was 2005 when Boeing went into “offloading” and focused on the global marketplace to source aircraft parts and systems. Gone are the days when Boeing engineers owned the entire aircraft from start to finish….and now this is how we operate with shoddy vendors.

Even Trump can't seem to stop the visa worker programs at the expense of the American worker.

Seems like more and more promises are being broken.

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Spectra's avatar
Spectra
17h

It's appalling that Boeing management would trust $9.00 per hour foreign software "engineers" with work critical to the safety of pilots, passengers and other collateral personnel and victims of Boeing's once good name. "You get what you pay for" is a simple concept. Unfortunately, so is human greed. Thanks Sam, I hadn't heard about the H1B visa Indian aspect to the tragic Max 737 accidents' investigation.

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