Blockading the Straits of Hormuz was a good first step toward throttling the Iranian regime. It was only a first step, however. The Iranians continue in a variety of ways to get oil to market and bring in badly needed cash. One of those ways is through Iraq.

Iranian oil is moved to Iraq and blended with Iraqi oil. It is then resold on the world market as if it all originated in Iraq. The Iranian angle is hidden.

Physically, the Iranian oil is moved in a variety of ways:

Via the VS Oil Terminal (Khor al-Zubayr, near Basra): Iranian oil is delivered to this facility (often via smaller vessels or trucks), stored in its tanks at this location, and then mixed with legitimate Iraqi crude. The blended product is then loaded onto export tankers and documented as pure Iraqi oil. This is done with the knowledge of Iraqi officials. In fact, the U.S. just sanctioned the Deputy Oil Minister in Iraq for his involvement in this activity.

Through Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfers Near Iraqi Waters. In some cases, Iranian tankers transfer crude oil directly to Iraqi or intermediary vessels in the Arabian Gulf, often near Iraqi ports/anchorages off Basrah or Khor al-Zubayr. When this is done, the vessels typically spoof their Automatic Identification System (AIS) tracking signals so that it appears they are anchored at Iraqi facilities while conducting the transfers. The blended cargo is then loaded at Iraqi terminals with Iraqi paperwork.

By Trucking and Overland Diversion. Iranian oil moves across the border into Iraq on trucks. It is then mixed with Iraqi oil. The Iranian-aligned Shia militia in Iraq are heavily involved in this process.

Understand the implications of this activity. Prior to the war, this was allowing the Iranians to circumvent sanctions and get oil to market. Now it is allowing them to get oil past the blockade, because the oil is not being identified as coming from Iran. Tankers carrying this oil can sail right past the U.S. Navy. And, of course, most of this oil is going to China.

“Now we have confirmation [from OFAC] that Iranian and Iraqi oil is being blended onshore in Iraq.”

In addition to the blending tactic outlined above, there are also documented cases in which tankers have spoofed their locations to hide the fact that they have entered Iranian ports. In those cases, the ships literally sailed to Iran, loaded oil, and then sailed out of the Gulf, claiming to be carrying Iraqi oil

This reflects a long-established evasion tactic. Tankers manipulate AIS signals and transmit false voyage data indicating Iraqi destinations, often supported by fake ownership messages. In practice, these vessels divert to Iranian ports to load sanctioned crude, while AIS data shows them arriving at Iraq and later departing laden, creating the appearance of compliant trade.” Windward, April 29, 2026, discussing the number of such vessels engaged in this activity on a single day.

In support of this activity, the vessels involved create what is known as a “digital alibi.” This is done by deliberate manipulation of the ship’s AIS system. This system broadcasts a vessel’s identity, position, speed, course, and voyage details. The “digital alibi” is created like this.

Before setting sail, the tanker loads fake or stolen data into its AIS transponder: a legitimate-looking IMO number, MMSI (Maritime Mobile Service Identity), flag (often fraudulent, e.g., Malawi or Curacao), and ownership details. A fake voyage plan is programmed into the system showing departure from or arrival at an Iraqi anchorage (e.g., off Basrah or Khor al-Zubayr).

During the voyage, the AIS is manipulated. Software overrides the GPS input fed into the AIS system. Instead of real coordinates, the system broadcasts fabricated positions showing the ship to be on its way to Iraq and then arriving at an Iraqi port. Some vessels use specialized AIS transmitters that make this whole process easier. Once loaded with Iranian oil, the vessel ultimately reemerges at a legitimate position carrying Iranian oil but with fake certificates of origin and bills of lading. The cargo appears fully legal to buyers, insurers, and shipping trackers.

This is happening every day in the Gulf. We want to believe Iran is sealed off and that it is now incapable of getting oil to market. That is, unfortunately, not true. Tehran continues to find a multitude of ways to work around the blockade.