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Rob B.'s avatar
Rob B.
3h

Seems like we keep 'pussy-footing' around with these Barbarians! Nobody should be so blind and dumb to think any amount of negotiations will hold with dealing with this regime. The only path to success is when the 'entire' regime membership is completely 'eliminated' for good. Additionally, we need to completely 'eliminate' the corroborating co-conspirators ... Russians and Chyneez actors.

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PlanetoSea's avatar
PlanetoSea
4m

This is a flat out embarrassment…. Why are we allowing these savages to dictate what we do? There is either a lot more to the story then we are being told or this is a complete miscalculation and we can’t finish the job….

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