It turns out that elections really do have consequences. When you allow a man who has been thoroughly compromised by the Communist Chinese and other totalitarian governments to sit down in the Oval Office it matters. Pretty soon it is not a matter of the fine points of national security policy. Things start happening that fundamentally threaten the lives of American citizens.

Borders vanish. The Chinese ramp up to invade Taiwan. The specter of world famine appears.

And Russian troops start arriving in Nicaragua – a veritable stone’s throw from our southern border.

The government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has authorized Russian troops, planes, and ships to deploy to Nicaragua. In a decree published this week, Ortega announced he will allow Russian troops to carry out law enforcement duties, "humanitarian aid, rescue and search missions in emergencies or natural disasters." The Nicaraguan government also authorized the presence of Russian troops for the "exchange of experiences and training."

Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, confirmed the Nicaraguan announcement and attempted to downplay the significance of the move.

"We are talking about a routine — twice a year — procedure for the adoption of a Nicaraguan law on the temporary admission of foreign military personnel to its territory in order to develop cooperation in various areas, including humanitarian and emergency responses, combatting organized crime and drug trafficking," Zakharova said.

Zakharova’s comments notwithstanding, there is nothing insignificant about Russia establishing a military presence in this hemisphere and in the heart of Central America. Other Russian commentators were much more direct about the import of the move.

Russian state television broadcaster Olga Skabeeva had this to say.

“The most unpleasant icing on the democratic cake for the United States was the sensational announcement by Daniel Ortega, president of Nicaragua. He allowed Russian troops, ships, and planes into Nicaragua. Of course, only for humanitarian purposes, Russian troops can enter Nicaragua in the second part of 2022,″ Skabeeva said.

”If U.S. missile systems can almost reach Moscow from Ukrainian territory, it is time for Russia to deploy something powerful closer to US cities,“ she added.

Russia's space agency Roscosmos already has a satellite station operating in Nicaragua. It has been in operation since 2017 and receives feeds from 24 different Russian satellites. Officially, the station is part of the Russian Glonass system, the counterpart of the American military’s GPS system used for targeting and navigation. There have been concerns for years that the facility may be related to Russian espionage or even the eventual basing of Russian nuclear missiles in Nicaragua.

It should also be noted that Russia and Nicaragua late last year signed an agreement to work together on the development of nuclear technology. Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom and Nicaraguan Foreign Ministry. Rosatom Deputy Director General Nikolai Spasski and Nicaragua's Ambassador to Moscow Alba Torres signed an agreement in 2021 stipulating that the two nations would cooperate in the development of nuclear infrastructure in Nicaragua and the use of atomic energy in industry, agriculture, and medicine.

Russia’s agreement to send troops to Nicaragua is also occurring against the backdrop of other Russian agreements with Cuba and Venezuela. There has been considerable speculation that Russia may send nuclear-armed hypersonic missiles to Venezuela that would target the United States.

Aleksandr Dugin, a Russian strategist whose ideas seem at the heart of many of Putin’s foreign policy moves, has openly called for strengthening defense ties with Central American countries as a means of threatening the United States and responding to perceived American aggression in Ukraine and elsewhere. Dugin advocates for a new world order, which ends what he regards as a period of American hegemony.

“In principle, Eurasia and our space, the heartland Russia, remain the staging area of a new anti-bourgeois, anti-American revolution … The new Eurasian empire will be constructed on the fundamental principle of the common enemy: the rejection of Atlanticism, strategic control of the USA, and the refusal to allow liberal values to dominate us. This common civilizational impulse will be the basis of a political and strategic union.”~ Aleksandr Dugin.

Much of the media works overtime to cover for Joe Biden and the disaster that is his administration. Their efforts, however, cannot alter reality. Biden is destroying our economy and will soon plunge the nation into depression. He is also ushering in a period of danger on the international stage, which we have not seen since the 1930’s.

Ever since 1945, the United States has been the world’s preeminent power. The American people have perhaps come to believe that this is somehow preordained. It is not. We are surrounded by powerful enemies who now see an unprecedented opportunity to change the balance of power. There is blood in the water.

In the Middle East, the Iranians are shifting into high gear on the development of nuclear weapons. In Afghanistan, the Islamic jihadists that carried out 9/11 have a new, more powerful safe haven. China is preparing to move against Taiwan.

And now the Russians are moving troops into Nicaragua. The sharks are circling.