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DS
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The U.S. leadership, ie, the President, has failed in Iran. If he had ordered, had pushed in with ground forces after they had established air superiority, we would have already taken Tehran and real regime change would be happening now…3 weeks later. The Iranian people would be cheering our soldiers and America. One could be arming the Iranian people and even support the crown Prince (the Shah’s son) coming back to govern there.

Instead? We have a President who is clueless who uses the military to oust a leader but doesn’t really follow through to root out these Communist regimes…just like he did in Venezuela.

It is as though he works with strategies that benefit our real enemies, Russia, China, Iran, Venezuela…communist regimes who want to destroy us.

And let’s face it, Ukraine offers to help the U.S. with this new battlefield strategy using drone warfare and attacks on merchant ships in the Strait of Hormuz and Trump scoffs and refuses.

Tiny Ukraine, who has for 4 years fought off the Bear? Our leadership is absolutely ignorant of what, or who, our enemy really is. Trump continues to isolate us from our long standing allies. All by design via the deceptive tactics spearheaded by the Soviets.

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