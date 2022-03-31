In October of 2020, all of you signed on to a letter, carefully timed to impact the impending Presidential election, which effectively branded the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop as fraudulent. While carefully wording your comments – so as to avoid making any hard judgments – you stated that your national security experience made you “deeply suspicious that the Russian government played a significant role in this case” and noted, “If we are right, this is Russia trying to influence how Americans vote in this election, and we believe strongly that Americans need to be aware of this.”

Your intervention did the trick.

The mainstream media, already in the tank for Biden, buried the Hunter Biden laptop story. Most Americans went to the polls completely unaware of the massive amount of information suggesting strongly that Joe Biden had been bought and paid for by a number of foreign powers including Communist China.

Some of you no doubt knew when you signed the letter branding the laptop a fake that you were burying the truth. For a number of you that was nothing new. You had done it before – most notably when you lied to Congress about Benghazi.

I suspect, however, that a great many of you believed you were doing the “right thing.” You believed Donald Trump was a danger to the republic. You believed Biden was being smeared. You thought were standing up for the truth.

You know now that you were wrong. Even the New York Times, CNN, and the Washington Post have admitted the laptop is genuine and have, wonder of wonders, actually begun to discuss its contents. The full scope of what has occurred is now becoming clear. We have installed a man in the White House who may very well be working to destroy this nation from within.

And you helped put him there.

Hunter’s laptop is filled with evidence of what appears to be a worldwide operation by the Biden family to cash in on Joe Biden’s position –first as a U.S. Senator and then as Vice-President. It is also filled with evidence to suggest very strongly that Joe Biden is bought and paid for by Beijing.

A Senate report on this matter stated that Hunter Biden was involved in millions of dollars worth of “questionable transactions” with Chinese nationals going back to at least 2009. These were not simply businessmen. A great many of them had direct connections to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the Chinese military.

Prominent in Hunter Biden’s dealings was, for example, Ye Jianming. Per the Senate report, “Ye and his associates had robust relationships with China’s military units, some of which were involved in matters in direct opposition to U.S. policy in the region.” Ye also served as deputy secretary-general of the China Association for International Friendly Contact (CAIFC) from 2003 to 2005.

The CAIFC is responsible for collecting intelligence and conducting propaganda and perception management campaigns. It is part of what is known as China’s United Front Department. One of the explicit goals of that Department is to co-opt elites in foreign countries and get them to take actions and implement policies advantageous to the interests of Beijing.

It buys foreign leaders and turns them into agents of the Chinese Communist Party.

Ye gave millions to Hunter, and that money did not stay with him. The evidence is now overwhelming that much, perhaps even most, of it was passed on to other members of the Biden family, including Joe. Not surprisingly, then, the Senate committee said the financial ties between Hunter Biden, his family, and the Chinese nationals “don’t just raise conflicts of interest concerns, they raise criminal financial, counterintelligence, and extortion concerns.”

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, was crystal clear in his analysis of the situation. “What Hunter Biden is is a bagman,” says Giuliani. “I’ve prosecuted many cases like this. He’s collecting Joe’s bribes that come to about $12 million from Ukraine and $3.5 million from Russia. But the really big money comes from China. And the amount of money involved is literally in the tens of millions of dollars.” Giuliani summed it up during the campaign this way. “[Joe Biden]’s asking to be president of the U.S. and he’s in partnership with the Chinese Communist Party. The Biden Family is owned by the Chinese Communist Party.”

Tony Bobulinski, who was in business with the Bidens saw this corruption firsthand and blew the whistle on it a year ago. A former U.S. Naval officer and a man with an unblemished record, Bobulinski was direct and clear. Hunter Biden was working within the context of a family enterprise. Joe Biden was intimately involved. Joe Biden’s claims that he had no connection to Hunter’s activities were lies.

Bobulinski was also crystal clear about the goals of the Chinese government in their dealings with the Bidens.

“I realized the Chinese were not really focused on a healthy financial ROI. They were looking at this as a political or influence investment… I just saw behind the Biden curtain, and I grew concerned with what I saw. The Biden family aggressively leveraged the Biden family name to make millions of dollars from foreign entities even though some were from communist-controlled China.”

If you signed on to the letter dismissing Hunter’s laptop as a Russian operation, you now know you were wrong. You know you had a hand in putting a man in the White House who may well be completely compromised by Communist China.

Do the right thing. Speak up.

Acknowledge your error and demand an investigation into Joe Biden’s ties to the CCP. Do it before it is too late and this nation you swore to defend is destroyed.

