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LINDA GONZALES's avatar
LINDA GONZALES
6h

Hard to believe the Trump administration is so out of the loop. They do nothing to help the people. The country has more debts and endless wars. They are doing the bidding of the rich Israeli donors with no regard for Americans. We are betrayed.

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Pnoldguy's avatar
Pnoldguy
6h

When it comes to solving problems, the GOP goes on vacation. It is far easier to be the "out" party and fundraise on solving the problems.

Thune and Johnson are in control of a party that abhors being in control. These 2-1/2 years of GOP control exposed the party as useless do-nothings lead by the dregs of society whining about not having enough votes to do anything but go on vacation.

This is what you get with a party playing checkers against a party playing chess. The idiots in the party with open primaries are just begging democrats (communists) to pick their candidates then switch back to their real party. Rush Limbaugh called it "Operation Chaos" and democrats refined it.

My local GOP ballot had 50% uncontested or only write-in candidates. The two-party system is functioning as was designed, just not for us in fly-over country.

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