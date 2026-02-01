Let’s try a thought experiment. Let’s imagine that Pearl Harbor happened. The Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor and destroyed the bulk of our Pacific fleet. But nobody talked about it. Nobody reported on it. In fact, the press said that there was no attack, perhaps only a Japanese protest against American government actions in the Pacific. If you suggested going to war with Japan, you were called a Nazi, a racist, and a xenophobe.

That sounds absurd, but it’s effectively what’s going on right now. Every day in a thousand different ways, we are being attacked. The republic is being threatened. People who want to destroy the existing political, economic, and social order are taking very dramatic, very concrete actions. But you are being told that nothing has happened. In fact, you are told that if you think something has happened, you are the problem.

Zohran Mamdani is the mayor of New York City. He is a Communist. He belongs to a party, the Democratic Socialists of America, that considers the United States of America a “prison nation” founded by “slavers” and “racists”. The entire purpose of this party, which is increasingly close to staging a coup inside the Democratic Party, is revolution. It preaches an end to private property and wants to “abolish” the family. As groups in the city prepare to turn New York into a new Minneapolis, Mamdani is making clear that the New York City Police Department will stand aside and not intervene.

The largest teachers’ union in the country, the National Education Association (NEA), has formally declared its opposition to the actions of federal authorities in enforcing immigration law.

“The actions of the Trump administration and federal agents in Minneapolis and in cities across the country have unleashed terror in our communities. They represent a dangerous escalation of authoritarian tactics that further threaten Americans’ lives, our civil liberties, and are fundamentally un-American… Federal terror has no place in public education or in a democracy.”

NEA President Becky Pringle

The Chicago branch of the NEA recently eulogized Assata Shakur, who died in Cuba, saying, "Today, we honor the life and legacy of a revolutionary fighter, a fierce writer, a revered elder of Black liberation and a leader of freedom whose spirit continues to live in our struggle." Shakur was a Black Panther convicted of murdering a New Jersey police officer. She escaped from prison and, at the time of her death, was hiding in Cuba.

In Minneapolis, large, well-funded groups are effectively waging war on federal law enforcement. They are tracking ICE and Border Patrol agents all over the city, attacking them at the hotels where they are staying, ramming their vehicles, and physically assaulting them in the street.

In Los Angeles, a mob thousands strong just attacked an ICE facility, fought with federal officers, and attempted to burn down the building. The attackers carried Palestinian and Mexican flags and called for open borders and unlimited migration.

In Portland, radical leftists are putting up “wanted posters” identifying Federal Protective Service officers, the men and women who guard federal buildings, by name and photograph. The purpose of the posters is to encourage leftists to take “action” against these individuals. Yesterday, a mob attacked the Portland ICE facility. The mayor of Portland responded by calling on ICE agents to resign and for the federal government to leave the city.

Springfield, Ohio, has a large number of residents who are Haitians who were afforded temporary protective status and allowed to enter the country as “refugees”. That status is about to expire. Groups inside the city are now running intensive training sessions to prepare the community to forcibly resist any deportation actions and prevent federal officers from performing their jobs. In keeping with the rhetoric nationwide, the actions of the federal government in enforcing the law are being described as “ethnic cleansing”.

These are representative cases only. On Friday, January 30th alone, there were in excess of 300 “actions” against federal facilities nationwide, all supported and funded by groups like ICE Watch and ICE Breaker, and funded by a vast network of radical organizations with a Marxist agenda and in many cases tied directly to hostile powers like Cuba and Communist China. The immediate “cause” in most cases is immigration. The true agenda of all the groups involved is much broader.

You are told all of this falls into the category of “protest”. This is about the First Amendment. This is about civil liberties.

You are fed lies. If you want to understand the true nature of what is happening, perhaps you need look no further than the new course being offered by the People’s Forum in Manhattan. This is the revolutionary incubator funded by Neville Roy Singham, rogue American billionaire now based in Shanghai and part of Communist China’s United Front. The course is called the “Hidden Histories of Rebellion in the United States”, and it runs from January 27th through March 17th.

“This seminar series is part of reclaiming that history. We will uncover just a fraction of the hidden and mostly unknown people’s rebellions that have shaped the history of the United States. These are the people on whose shoulders we stand, and these are the stories we need to know.

The battle over history is not a symbolic one. When we know the people who rose up before us—who organized across race, gender, and religion, who fought back and forced change— we gain the confidence and the certainty that we too can rise up and fight for a better world.”

The revolution has begun, and it is gathering steam. As on December 7, 1941, we are under attack. But this time you are expected not to notice. This is an invisible Pearl Harbor.