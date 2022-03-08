There are moments in time that help crystalize the state of the world. Somehow, they just sum up a myriad of facts and define precisely where we are and the danger we are in.

One such moment is now, as the heads of the American intelligence community testify before the House Select Committee on Intelligence in Congress regarding Ukraine and the threats facing the United States. At one time, in one place we will see the people who run the world’s largest intelligence apparatus providing us the benefit of their wisdom, insight and counsel.

So, who are these people, the ones Joe Biden has assembled to be our eyes and ears and to keep the republic safe?

William Burns, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency:

Burns comes to the CIA from his position as head of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. This institute is part of what is known as the United Front, a worldwide Chinese effort to co-opt foreign elites and influence them to adopt pro-CCP policies.

The Carnegie Endowment funds the Beijing-based Carnegie-Tsinghua Center, which partners with one of China’s top technological universities, Tsinghua University. Tsinghua University is part of China’s Thousand Talents Program, via which the CCP recruits American scientists and steals American technology. Tsinghua University is funded by the Chinese military and has launched cyber-attacks on the US Government.

As President of the Carnegie Endowment Burns oversaw the think tank’s involvement with the China-United States Exchange Foundation (CUSEF). CUSEF is funded by the Chinese Overseas United Front Work Department (UFWD). This is the agency responsible for coordinating United Front influence operations.

As head of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Burns has invited close to a dozen congressional staffers on trips to China to meet with communist party operatives and leaders of Chinese front groups. Burns also welcomed Chinese businessman Zhang Yichen, CEO of CITIC Consulting, to join the think tank’s board of trustees. Zhang is linked to two organizations with Chinese Communist Party ties, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and the Center for China and Globalization. The CPPCC is the party group that directs the United Front Work Department and includes a member of the Politburo Standing Committee – the collective dictatorship that rules China.

Zhang’s firm gave Carnegie a donation of between $500,000 and $999,000 between 2017 and 2018. In the 2020 fiscal year, the firm made donations to the think tank between $250,000 and $549,999. Carnegie also received donations between $100,000 and $249,999 from China-United States Exchange Foundation, an organization the Washington, D.C.-based think tank Jamestown Foundation described as “a major player in the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)’s organizational apparatus for conducting United Front work in the United States.” According to a Jamestown Foundation report, the China-United States Exchange Foundation engages in lobbying efforts that “allows it to play a valuable role in Beijing’s efforts to sway public opinion and build influence in America.”

Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence: Avril Haines is the former owner of an independent bookstore and coffeehouse in Baltimore, Maryland. The bookstore won the Baltimore City Paper’s “Best Independent Bookstore” award in 1997 and was known for featuring local writers, small press publications, and erotica reading nights. Tiring of life as a bookstore owner, Haines eventually enrolled in law school and graduated from Georgetown in 2001.

Haines then embarked on the familiar path of an aspiring bureaucrat and ladder climber in Washington, D.C. Her first stop was as a legal officer at the Hague Conference on Private International Law. Within a year of taking that job, however, she had moved on, taking a position as a law clerk for the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit Judge Danny Julian Boggs. Again, within a year she was gone.

The next stop was the Department of State where Haines worked in the office of the Legal Adviser – first in Treaty Affairs and then in the Office of Political-Military Affairs. By 2007 Haines had parlayed that experience into a position as Deputy Chief Counsel for the Majority Senate Democrats on the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee. The chairman of the committee at the time, predictably enough, was Joe Biden.

Haines had made the critical connection. She was a made woman.

From 2008 to 2010 this former owner of an independent bookstore was the assistant legal adviser at the Department of State for treaty affairs.

In 2010, Haines was appointed to serve in the White House as Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Counsel to the President for National Security Affairs at the White House.

In 2013 Haines became Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency. As such she was the second most powerful person in the Agency, reporting only to the Director, John Brennan. Haines replaced Mike Morrell, infamous for his complicity in the coverup of the Benghazi disaster in this position.

A little over a year later Haines was named to be the Deputy National Security Adviser in the Obama White House. In this capacity, she worked directly for Obama’s National Security Adviser, Susan Rice.

The list of individuals who have lined up over the years to laud her performance reads like a Who’s Who of individuals implicated in or close to the Spygate scandal. It includes Susan Rice, James Clapper and John Brennan.

Christopher Wray, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation:

Wray is not an FBI agent. He is a lawyer. He has worked for the Department of Justice. He has also worked in private practice.

In 2006 the Bidens had a partnership with CEFC China Energy, which is owned by the People’s Liberation Army of the People’s Republic of China. CEFC sought to purchase a 14% stake in the Russian gas giant Rosneft. Wray represented Rosneft. He was the lawyer for this Russian gas company. Subsequently, before he was named to head the FBI, Wray deleted all references to ever having worked for Rosneft.

The key issue with which Wray was wrestling in 2006 was finding a way to complete the sale of a portion of Rosneft at a time when U.S. sanctions appeared to prohibit the sale. Hunter Biden, functionally acted as the “personal attorney” for Ye Jianming, the chairman of CEFC, in this deal.

In advance of the 2020 election Wray’s FBI came into possession of Hunter Biden’s laptop. That laptop contains a myriad of details on the Biden family’s dealings with Russia, China, and a host of other foreign nations. It may, in fact, provide the smoking gun proving that Joe Biden has been at the heart of a worldwide influence-peddling scheme for many years.

The FBI did nothing with the laptop. It is unclear at present that the laptop was ever even formally logged into evidence. To all appearances, the Bureau simply buried evidence that may well have changed the course of the election that followed.

Ever since the Spygate scandal broke Wray’s FBI has consistently fought to prevent investigators from getting to the bottom of what happened. Efforts to investigate those who falsely accused Donald Trump of ties to Russia and then attempted to destabilize Trump’s presidency have been contested at every step of the way. The clear agenda is to ensure that no one is ever held responsible for what amounts to an attempted coup.

None of these three individuals is a career intelligence officer. None of them is an expert on any of the issues that will be discussed. Every single one of them is tied to the powerful interests that have led this country to where it is today.

All three are steeped in corruption. They don’t represent the American people. They don’t care about its national security. They have made their way to the top of a corrupt, incompetent bureaucracy based on personal contacts and inside dealing.

They don’t know anything about protecting America. They know a great deal about protecting their patrons.

Share