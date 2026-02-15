“But let’s not miss the fact that we have coordinated, well-funded, and I think insurgencies or terrorist organizations, however you want to call it, literally trying to prevent legal laws from being enforced in the United States.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Rodney Scott testifying before Congress on February 10, 2026.

The man speaks truth.

The mainstream media continues to push the narrative that all we are seeing are “peaceful protests”. Most conservative commentators remain content to ridicule participants in the ongoing anti – ICE actions around the country and dismiss them with derogatory comments and sarcasm. No one, it seems, wants to take the time to step back and appreciate the magnitude of what we are facing.

There is a growing Marxist revolutionary movement in this country. Its goal is not reform. It is the destruction of the existing political, economic, and social order. It operates coast to coast. It is well funded. Many of the organizations within it have ties to hostile foreign governments like Cuba and Communist China. Leftist billionaires and dark money NGO’s pump vast quantities of cash into an infrastructure designed to collapse the republic and replace it with an expressly Marxist, totalitarian state.

This movement is emboldened. It regards the withdrawal of ICE from Minneapolis as a victory. It has now set its sights on May Day actions nationwide. That too will be the end of nothing. The battle will continue and intensify until the goal is achieved.

May Day Strong

“We, too, must understand that the only options are revolution or autocracy.

It’s safer in the front.”

The goal is not resisting ICE. It is organizing nationwide with the goal of a real revolution. It is “offensive action,” not simply reaction. As the leader of the Sunrise Movement, Aru Shiney-Ajay puts it, “We must crush fascism.”

“Capitalism produces poverty, oppression, environmental destruction, pandemics, and war. We need an international working-class revolution against this failed system.”

These are not peripheral, inconsequential fringe groups. This movement writ large has infiltrated some of our most important institutions and already acquired enormous political power. The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), the party of Zohran Mamdani and AOC, is a revolutionary Communist organization. It considers the United States a “prison nation”, an illegal, immoral construct created by “slavers” and “racists”. It wants to burn it all down. It stands on the verge of effectively taking control of the Democratic Party.

The National Education Association (NEA) is the largest teachers’ union in the country. Its leader is a radical revolutionary who has pledged the support of her entire apparatus to the actions in the streets against federal law enforcement. She just participated in a webinar sponsored by Sunrise with the title “Roadmap to Political Revolution”.

Right now, the People’s Forum, the revolutionary “incubator” in the heart of Manhattan, funded and controlled by Neville Roy Singham, a Chinese agent, is running a course designed to educate participants on the history of armed revolutionary struggles inside the United States. That is not a theoretical exercise. They are training for the real thing.

There is nothing unique about what the People’s Forum is doing. Revolutionary groups all across the country are training people in vast numbers and indoctrinating them in Marxist ideology. The intent is to replace the existing “system” with one based on Marxist principles. The revolutionaries amongst us judge that the moment is right.

Americans are angry. Americans are desperate. The time has come for true, radical change. When the Bolsheviks bid for power in Russia in 1917, they did not talk of firing squads and show trials. They promised “Peace, Land and Bread” to a populace desperate for all three. In the same way, today’s American Marxists are grabbing hold of whatever issue advances their cause in a bid to seize power and bring down the republic.

In 1968, American forces in South Vietnam were stunned by the Tet Offensive. All around them, Viet Cong units appeared as if from nowhere and set the country ablaze. It took hard fighting and considerable time for our forces to defeat an insurgency that had grown effectively in plain sight. Even that victory ultimately proved illusory.

We were deaf, dumb, and blind. The clues were all around us. We ignored them. We had convinced ourselves we were winning. We were not.

We are not standing on the verge of a Tet Offensive inside the United States. Yet. We are repeating the same mistakes we made in 1968 from an intellectual standpoint. We are ignoring the warning signs all around us and refusing to even consider the implications.

There is an ongoing Marxist revolution in this country. It is growing stronger every day. We are watching it happen and doing nothing to stop it. We might want to change that while we still can.