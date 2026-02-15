AND Magazine

Skeptical Actuary
1d

We need to charge Alejandro Mayorkas with treason and try to find out who made him open the border. If he won't squeal, give him immunity and haul him before congress to testify about who made him open the borders.

Do the same to everyone else who had any kind of decision making role in opening the border, funding the NGOs that paid for trips or the hotels and such.

Find out who is behind this.

Paul Rancatore
1d

Sam, I hear you and agree with you, but unfortunately, the biggest threat our country faces, is the history is doesn’t know. We can thank John Dewey, Frank Goodnow and Woodrow Wilson for creating the Progressive movement which has led to America’s fall.

