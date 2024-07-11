Sam Faddis joins War Room to talk about an America First national security policy, ending the war in Ukraine, and standing up to China.
Interview here.
Sam Faddis gets it exactly right. Under the test of "wars should be fought only when critical national interests are at stake," we do not have a dog in the war in Ukraine or the fight between Israel and Hamas. That goes for the coming blockade of Taiwan. As I pointed out in my Substack post, "The Chip War With China," the high end chips produced by Taiwan are now being duplicated in the United States -- with the willing cooperation of the other players in the chip ecosphere, including Taiwan! So we do not have a dog in the coming fight between China and Taiwan. That is not to deny that the Chinese Communist Party is our primary peer enemy, or that we should not concentrate on checking their aspiration to be the global hegaemon -- now THAT is a critical national interest of the United States!
Link to video not working