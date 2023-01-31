The approved narrative regarding Antifa goes something like this. There is no such thing as Antifa. It is a conspiracy theory. When “protests” occur around the United States they are spontaneous actions by concerned citizens. If there is any violence or vandalism associated with these actions, it is incidental and carried out by a tiny minority enraged by the oppressive society in which they are forced to live.

None of this is true.

It may be a fact that there is no one single command post for Antifa at a national level. The same kind of thing could have been said of the Mafia in this country in its heyday. It was always a collection of different families and capos and local bosses all exercising different degrees of influence and control. That did not mean the Mafia was not real, organized and deadly.

Antifa is the most visible piece of a nationwide anarchist movement in this country. This movement has very clear goals. Those goals do not include reform. Anarchists don’t do reform. These guys are no different. They want to burn down the entire existing political, social and economic order.

The anarchists in this country are very explicit about the use of direct action, which includes violence. They celebrate it. They discuss it and describe it and glory in it.

“Y’all telling motherfuckers to come with they hands up and peacefully assemble? For what? Nah, fuck that, fuck that, fuck you, fuck them, fuck anybody who’s peaceful right now. Cuz when Martin Luther King was here we had a million motherfuckers marching saying let’s be peaceful, and now y’all still begging for y’all freedom, so they still shooting y’all down. They must want a war. So get y’all gasoline at y’all gas station.” – Winston “Boogie” Smith”

“On the night of January 20th 2023, 30 mournful anarchists took vengeful action against our enemies for the murder of Cami/Tortuguita in the Atlanta Forest two days prior. We shattered dozens of windows along the glass facade of a Bank of America building in downtown Oakland, destroyed the ATM’s, and repainted the walls with people’s messages of love, memory, solidarity, and rage at the assassination of our comrade before lighting the place up with molotov cocktails.

Bank of America is an enemy of the people and life itself. They currently fund the construction of cop city in Atlanta, the same project that threatens the forest that Tortuguita died defending. They deserve no place in our landscape. We destroyed quickly but tirelessly. Like the peasants in the Jacquerie, the Luddite wreckers, or the Haitian revolutionaries, we seek liberation in the most obvious way: the destruction of what we know is the cause of our suffering. And if we destroy much, it is because we have suffered much. “Vengeance! Vengeance!” is our war-cry.

To our enemies who seek to liquidate our lives and the earth: you will not murder us with impunity! We will strike back, each time more fiercely than before. The more you take from us, the more we have to fight for—the less we have to lose.

To our fallen comrades: your deaths will never be in vain! We will avenge you one thousand times over! Your blood is our blood. Your lives light the path of our struggle, and this is only the beginning.

We support Tortuguita whether they shot at the pigs or not. A shot fired at police is an act of liberation.

TORTUGUITA VIVE, LA LUCHA SIGUE

MARTYRS NEVER DIE

THE FLAME OF ANARCHY BURNS BRIGHT

COP CITY WILL NEVER BE BUILT

FOR A WORLD FREE OF MONEY, COPS, AND PRISONS

FOR A WORLD FILLED WITH TREES, ANIMALS, AND LIFE

WEELAUNEE PEOPLE’S FOREST FOREVER”

“Last night I broke into a Bank of America in Portland, Oregon and started a large fire. According to news reports, the fire grew quickly and took firefighters more than an hour to extinguish.

I attack for revenge against capital for the hell it creates, to break the illusion of police control that usually protects it, and just because I can.

Bank of America funds the Atlanta Police Foundation and a thousand other projects of control. Earlier that day, the six friends in Atlanta charged with “domestic terrorism” were released from jail. May this fire bring them some warmth in winter.

Long live anarchy!”

“Answering a call for retaliation against the murder of Tortuguita, we burned a large excavator in Portland yesterday night.

Tortuguita died trying to kill a cop in defense of the Weelaunee forest. Never let this be forgotten.

With these flames we honor their bravery. With smoke we send a prayer into the night that the next cop won’t be so lucky.

We attack the same machines that threaten the forest in Atlanta and everything wild.”

The anarchists in this country are highly organized. They provide detailed instructions and training to the members of constituent organizations. You can find out online where the police are. You can be told what frequencies to monitor to hear police communications. You can track the precise locations of police aircraft at all times.

“DC Oracle” graphic showing police deployment around the U.S. Capitol. “DC Oracle tracks police deployments in the nation’s capital and provides that information in real-time to anarchists on the street. The data is compiled from reports coming in from anarchist scouts on the ground and intercepts of police communications. Similar operations are found in most major U.S. cities.

Members of Antifa don’t have to guess how to avoid interception of their communications. They are trained rigorously. They use burner phones. They do not discuss sensitive matters in open channels. They use encrypted messaging services like Telegram and Signal.

Antifa members learn to protect against surveillance cameras, automatic license place readers, and to scrub the metadata associated with any photographs they take during an action. They learn what to do when arrested. They are taught techniques for “de-arresting” colleagues, in other words physically confronting the police and rescuing their comrades.

This vast network of groups dedicated to the destruction of the republic has been growing for years without interference. The FBI has time to send SWAT teams to the homes of Biden’s political opponents. It has time to focus on the extreme threat from angry parents who want pornography out of schools. It has endless resources to dedicate to trying to control who does and does not sit in the Oval Office.

And yet, the FBI can’t find Antifa? Nobody can figure out exactly how they operate and what they want?

Maybe the Bureau should just spend some time listening. America’s anarchists will tell you exactly what they are doing and what they intend - in their own words.