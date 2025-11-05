AND Magazine

AND Magazine

Discussion about this post

Dana F Harbaugh
6h

It sure seems like just as the GOP gained momentum in taking the high ground, the leaders and "influencers" in the party began a circular firing-squad.

Meanwhile, the Red/Green Alliance across the globe is now gleefully motivated at the overt Marxist insurgents taking the reins of power across the nation. A Zohranian Revolution. This will not end well.

Grateful I grew up in the 60s and 70's to live in a Free and truly blessed America where most citizens never could conceive of the type of vicious street gangs and highly funded anarchist crews roaming most of our major cities with complete societal destruction on their minds.

And saddened beyond words that the millions of heroic Americans, like many males in my family's past. who served and sacrificed so much for this country and lie in National Cemeteries across America, may all have indeed died in vain... as Lincoln warned of.

Is the American “experiment” destined to be eaten by this cancer of ideology, illiteracy and ignorance?

Webb Kline
7hEdited

My industry had about three good months in the spring and things are now worse than they were under Biden and it didn’t seem possible that it could get any worse than that. Companies are still closing doors almost weekly.

Nothing is happening. Promises to roll back oppressive and worthless regulations are empty. 875,000 H1b drivers, not to mention the other totally illegal ones who got their CDLs out of cracker jacks boxes, have gutted rates by over 60%, and idled over half a million trucks, are still mostly here. Not enough leaving to matter.

Trump’s unforgiving arrogance cost us the VA Gov race. His endorsement of Cuomo gave us Mamdami. Because tens of thousands of New Yorkers have not forgotten that he killed thousands of their loved ones by forcing Covid victims into nursing homes with them.

Trump still thinks the jab is wonderful.

Trump is behind the data centers that are destroying our communities all for the purpose of making enough energy to run the AI that we done want, that will enable them to force digital ID and currency on us and enslave us worse than 19th century slaves.

My gut wondered if he wasn’t just intended to be a 4 year buffer zone while they prepare the final stages of Agenda 2030. Now it appears I was right. We were duped once again. New boss same as old boss and we are all suckers.

We are tired, disillusioned, trust is broken, and he’s home holding Great Gatsby parties. Can someone tell me if there remains any other course of action than what’s is guaranteed to us by 2A? I’m asking for a friend.

I won’t give up but I’m fighting this the best I can without political involvement because that ship has sailed and always winds up in blue waters. What then shall we do?

