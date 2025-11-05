“Americans are angry. And when you’re angry, you blame the party in power.”

Journalist with a major conservative news organization on election day 2025 – BEFORE THE POLLS CLOSED.

Americans want change. Not incremental change. Radical change. They feel the American Dream fading away. They have for a long time.

The factories are closed. Good jobs are hard to find. Older Americans have no idea how they will ever retire. For younger Americans, buying a house seems increasingly out of reach.

A handful of billionaires own our political class. They pull strings and manipulate the system. The average American understands that this self-appointed “elite” controls the country. They feel powerless and manipulated.

Americans have lost faith in their institutions. They don’t trust the government. They don’t trust doctors. They don’t trust the “science”. They have been lied to for a very long time, and they are done with it.

That’s why Americans voted for Donald Trump in 2024. That’s why they flocked to the MAGA movement across the country. They voted to send somebody to Washington who would take a baseball bat to the status quo and deliver radical change. They weren’t asking for someone to tinker around the edges. They were asking for the breaking of a great deal of china.

Americans have not seen what they believe they were promised. They do not feel, ten months into this administration, that we are now on the right track and that life is improving. Largely, in fact, they feel like nothing has changed and nothing will.

They remain angry. Other people, like Zohran Mamdani, are promising them things that will make their lives better almost immediately. Yes, Mamdani is, among other things, a liar and a charlatan and will fail to fix anything, but enough people bought his sales pitch to make him Mayor of New York City.

And, the reality is, unfortunately, that ten months into this second Trump administration, the key promises made to the American people are not being kept. Life is not fundamentally better for most of us. Life is not fundamentally different for most of us.

Prices are still high and getting higher. Wages are not rising. There have been many announcements about foreign investment in the United States and how we will benefit in the long run. Unfortunately, elections are conducted in the short term. Thousands of high-paying jobs that may or may not appear at some future date don’t help anybody right now.

The Deep State has not been vanquished. It is unclear whether the Swamp is even being drained. CIA, which was at the heart of the efforts to push the Russiagate fraud and depose a sitting President, remains intact and run by men and women installed by John Brennan and Gina Haspel.

The story is the same at the FBI. A handful of firings aside, the organization that worked for years against Trump and the MAGA movement and spied on sitting Congressmen and Senators remains untouched.

At HHS, the wind is blowing in the wrong direction as well. Dr. Steven Hatfill, the driving force behind the defunding of additional dangerous MRNA vaccines, was just fired. The buzz in DC is that RKF, Jr. himself may be targeted for removal next. All indications are that the President’s Chief of Staff, Suzy Wiles, a career lobbyist for Big Pharma, is the moving force in all this and doing her utmost to protect the Deep State from any real reform.

Americans in 2024 voted overwhelmingly to avoid entanglement in wars abroad and to focus on fixing things right here at home. They are not feeling that change. They don’t care about the President hitting drug boats running cocaine into our country. That’s fine with the average citizen. They are a lot less excited about loose talk suggesting we are about to get dragged into potentially open-ended military involvements in Venezuela and Mexico. They don’t want Americans on the ground in Gaza in the middle of the Israeli-Palestinian cage match. They don’t see the war in Ukraine coming to a close.

Americans understand that our economic entanglement with China was a major strategic mistake. We have made our number one enemy stronger and gutted our industrial base. They know we need to reindustrialize and start making things in America again. They have heard the President say as much. They haven’t seen us follow through. It sounds increasingly like nothing has really changed in that regard, and nothing will.

The establishment GOP understands none of this. It remains hostile to Trump and the MAGA movement. It just ran candidates for Governor in both Virginia and New Jersey who worked hard to distance themselves from Trump’s policies and the America First agenda. The GOP cannot even find the courage to oppose mail-in voting and support Trump’s call to return to in-person voting and hard-copy ballots.

All of this spells potential disaster for the MAGA movement. Our enemies are emboldened, and the foot soldiers who put Trump in the White House are discouraged and staying home. Congressional mid-term elections are looming next year, and what happened yesterday does not inspire optimism.

Americans voted for revolution in 2024. They have not seen it, and they do not feel that it is coming. The way ahead does not look bright and inviting. They do not see a “Golden Age”. They see a lot more of the same.

Want to win in 2026? Give Americans the deep, fundamental change they voted for. Give them the revolution they want.