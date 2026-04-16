Attend any county GOP committee meeting in the United States, and you will hear a great deal about the importance of the impending midterm elections. It is critical, you will hear, for Republicans to turn out in large numbers or the unthinkable may happen. The Democrats may seize control of both the House and the Senate.

Turnout is key. Turnout is everything.

Why should Republican voters turn out? To oppose the Democrats, you will be told. Vote for the guys and gals with “R’s” next to their names.

Why?

Dead silence.

And therein lies the problem. Therein lies the reason why J.D. Vance is talking to a largely empty room in Georgia. Therein lies the reason the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Pennsylvania, Stacy Garrity, is raising roughly one-tenth the amount of money that her opponent, Josh Shapiro, is.

The Republican Party is not delivering. At its base, it has become a populist party. It is MAGA. It is America First. Its members demand a return to the ideals of the Founding Fathers. They demand accountability, smaller government, an end to foreign wars, greater personal freedom, and prosperity.

The Party does nothing to address any of these concerns. Even as the Democratic Party becomes increasingly indistinguishable from the Democratic Socialists of America and its standard bearers, Marxists like Mamdani, the Republican Party seems to stand for the status quo and protecting the profits of powerful billionaires and their cronies. The GOP wants MAGA voters to show up at the polls and promises them absolutely nothing in return.

Americans are angry. The political center is liquifying. The average age of a first-time home buyer is 40, and the awful truth is that most young people will likely never be able to buy a home

Credit card debt is through the roof. It hit a record $1.28 trillion in Q4 2025, with the average balance per cardholder around $6,500–$7,900 (some reports cite higher household averages). About 42–47% of households carry revolving credit card balances, often at high APRs (~22%).

The number of people experiencing homelessness hit an all-time high in 2024 at over 770,000 people.

There is no sense that anything is being done to address any of this. To the contrary, the GOP appears obsessed with AI, data centers, and a nationwide push to boost the profits of multinational corporations while simultaneously throwing huge numbers of Americans out of work.

Don’t want a massive data center in your backyard to suck up the groundwater and drive up electric power rates? Too bad. Some billionaire somewhere who owns a whole bunch of your “representatives” needs more money to buy another yacht. Be quiet. Sit down.

A manmade virus, COVID, produced in a Chinese lab with significant American involvement, was used as a pretext for crushing the civil rights of American citizens and forcing them to take experimental vaccines with massive negative health effects. Key figures in our government agencies lied under oath in support of this obscene agenda.

No one has gone to jail. No one is going to jail.

Over the course of years, senior members of our intelligence and law enforcement agencies conspired to stage a rolling coup and to take unto themselves the right to decide who sits in the Oval Office. They lied. They fabricated intelligence. They subverted the most fundamental aspects of the republic.

No one has gone to jail. No one is going to jail.

Huge nationwide organizations, many of them funded by hostile foreign powers, have infiltrated all of our institutions, including our schools, and are pushing Marxist ideology, transgender madness, and, incongruously, radical Islam. The vast majority of Republican officeholders are terrified to address the situation.

Nothing is done. Nothing is said.

According to a recent Gallup poll, only 59.2% of U.S. adults anticipate a “high-quality” life in five years. That’s the lowest that percentage has been in the twenty years Gallup has been tracking this number. This is down 3.5 points from 2024 and 9.1 points since 2020 (equating to roughly 24.5 million fewer optimistic Americans).

Americans are unhappy. They are increasingly pessimistic about the future. They are furious. They voted for a revolution in 2024, a fundamental realignment of institutions and priorities. They have not seen it.

We stand at a hinge point in history. One way or the other, the country is going to chart a new course. If the Republicans will not step up, listen to the people, and give them the change they demand, then the awful truth is that a great many people, increasingly desperate, will succumb to the Siren song of the Bolsheviks amongst us.

Americans are angry. The GOP might want to listen to them.