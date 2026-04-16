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Denise Smith's avatar
Denise Smith
10h

Excellent article but deportation wasn't mentioned and without that, our country and way of life dies. MAGA has given up on the GOP and turnout will show it. They have given up on MAHA who can't even get the poison vaccines off the market. The GOP has acquiesced to the tech and corporate oligarchs instead of their voters. The GOP will lose and we will lose the country. Trump had a chance to stop that from happening, but didn't get it done. We will all suffer.

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David Cunniff's avatar
David Cunniff
8h

The GOP never really got behind Trump and it shows now. The midterm results will show us where we are going and I'm not betting on a big win. They can't even deliver the SAVE Act. They are indifferent to the maga movement.

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