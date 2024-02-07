There is no border. The official policy of the United States government is to ensure “safe and orderly migration” into this country. We are bringing millions of illegal aliens here, moving them into the interior of our country, and then handing them cash cards, cell phones, housing, and free education. We are watching helplessly as many of these illegals rape, pillage, and murder American citizens. Your government is waging war on you and replacing you.

All of this is being done by the most radical administration in American history. All of this is being done with the approval and support of at least some members of the supposed opposition party.

This week the Senate trotted out an absurd piece of legislation that was couched as being an effort to gain control over the border. It was no such thing. It was intended to codify the continued movement of vast numbers of illegals into our country. That bill was presented as bipartisan. Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma was one of the key sponsors of the bill and instrumental in its drafting. Lankford is allegedly a Republican.

In the runup to the publication of the bill, Lankford attacked its critics saying they were spreading lies and disinformation. In particular, he focused on a supposed provision of the bill that would allow at least 5000 illegals a day to enter the country.

“It’s made a hard task harder because of the delay. … It’s been frustrating. This 5,000 piece has been the most misunderstood of all the areas to be able to discuss, and it’s sucked up the oxygen on how many other good things are in the bill,” Lankford said, referring to changes in asylum standards and other items. “All that gets sucked up with everybody saying, ‘This is going to let 5,000 people in.’ I’m like, ‘No, no – it doesn’t.’ It actually turns people around, not turning people in.”

“It’s literally a 180 of what everyone’s describing. There’s this perception that somebody’s standing at the border with a clicker counting 5,000 [migrants] in every day. Could not be any further from the truth,” he continued.

Unfortunately for Lankford, the actual text of the bill is now public, and Americans can read. It says in black and white that up to 5000 illegals per day (on a weekly average) are allowed in.

“MANDATORY ACTIVATION.—The Secretary shall activate the border emergency authority if— 4 ‘‘(i) during a period of 7 consecutive 5 calendar days, there is an average of 5,000 or more aliens who are encountered each 7 day; or 8 ‘‘(ii) on any 1 calendar day, a combined total of 8,500.”

If you are wondering that works out to 1.5 million illegals a year.

Steve Scalise, leader of the Republican majority in the House, said the Senate bill "will NOT receive a vote in the House."

"Here’s what the people pushing this 'deal' aren’t telling you: It accepts 5,000 illegal immigrants a day and gives automatic work permits to asylum recipients — a magnet for more illegal immigration," Scalise said on X (formerly known as Twitter)..

Lankford is so out of touch that his own party in Oklahoma censured him recently.

“Until Senator Lankford ceases from these actions, the Oklahoma Republican Party will cease all support for him,” the resolution stated. “ Senator Lankford playing fast and loose with Democrats on our border policy not only disenfranchises legal immigrants seeking citizenship but it also puts the safety and security of Americans in great danger.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), earlier this month described Lankford’s bill as “a nightmare.”

“The Senate Amnesty Bill is a nightmare. It gives legal status to illegal aliens who have gamed our system and broken our laws. It rolls out the red carpet for 5,000 illegals EVERY DAY, forever,” he wrote on social media. “It’s hard enough to stop the far-left’s state-sponsored invasion of our Southern Border, and it’s even harder when you’re pulling Senator Lankford’s daggers out of your back. I oppose the Senate Amnesty Deal and will work to see its defeat.”

Lankford is not the only “Republican” however who seems to have endorsed the ongoing invasion of America by illegals. Yesterday the Republican-controlled House of Representatives voted on the impeachment of Secretary Mayorkas head of the Department of Homeland Security. The vote failed. Four Republicans voted against impeachment. They are Representatives Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, Ken Buck of Colorado, Tom McClintock of California, and Blake Moore of Utah.

Meanwhile, out in the real world, every day brings another horror story from our streets.

Muckracker just released a story that includes interviews with security guards at New York City’s shelters for illegals and video of the interior of one of these hellholes. The security guards talk openly about stabbings, drugs, deaths, and other horrifying events inside these facilities. The shelter shown in the report is the Row NYC the 5th largest hotel in New York. It can hold 5000 people. The entire building is now rented by the city of New York as a migrant shelter. It is only one of over 200 such shelters in the city.

Before the Row NYC was taken over by the city its rooms rented for $500 a night.

Last month a mob of illegals beat two New York City police officers to the ground in broad daylight. Four of the attackers were then promptly released without bail. That attack happened in Times Square not far from the hotel portrayed in Muckraker’s expose.

All over New York City organized gangs of illegals are engaged in snatch-and-grab robberies. One victim of an attack by a gang on mopeds was dragged down the street behind a moped and severely injured. The police have noted that the gangs are operating out of city-funded shelters for illegals and are very difficult to identify or apprehend.

This kind of madness isn’t just happening in New York. It is happening all over the country. Your government is bringing in rapists, thugs, and murderers, turning them loose in your communities, and then sticking you with the bill for all this. It is waging war on you. America Last, and apparently many Republican lawmakers have no problem with it.

