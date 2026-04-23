According to a recent report aired on Fox News, Amazon just got caught running a secret price manipulation operation with Levi's, Home Depot, Walmart, and many more.

Every time you "comparison shopped" online, you were looking at prices that were already rigged.



Here's what happened:

Amazon would monitor prices on Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Home Depot, and Chewy in real time. If a competitor listed a product cheaper than Amazon, they'd contact the brand directly and tell them to "fix it."

And the exact emails are now public.



Amazon sent Levi's links to two Walmart listings with the subject line "styles of concern." They basically said the prices on Walmart’s site are too low and we have a problem.



The next day, Levi's responded: "I talked to Walmart, and they have partnered with us to take Easy Khaki Classic fit back up to ladder SPP price, $29.99 immediately."

Levi's literally called Walmart and told them to raise the price. Because Amazon told Levi's to make the call.



Walmart complied. Then Amazon matched the higher price.



Both retailers ended up charging more. The customer paid extra. Nobody competed.



Same playbook with Hanes:



Amazon sent them links showing that Target and Walmart prices were lower. Hanes confirmed they "reached out to Target and Walmart to have the prices increased."



Target increased the prices. Walmart increased the prices. Amazon kept its margins.

But it gets even worse...



Amazon told Allergan (the company that makes eye drops) that its product was "suppressed" on Amazon because it was cheaper on another site.



Allergan responded: "Walmart got their price back up to $16.99." Amazon then unsuppressed the listing.



They did this with pet treats on Chewy. Furniture at Home Depot. Products across dozens of categories spanning YEARS.



The mechanism is simple but terrifying:

If you're a brand and you sell cheaper on Walmart than on Amazon, Amazon suppresses your product, removes you from the Buy Box, buries you in search results, and effectively makes you invisible to 300 million customers.



Brands can't afford that. So they call Walmart and Target and say, "Raise your prices, or we'll lose our Amazon listings."



Walmart and Target comply because they need the brand's products.



Amazon captures 40 cents of every dollar spent online in America. That gives them the leverage to set prices across THE ENTIRE internet. Not just their own platform.



So turns out, you were never comparison shopping.



You were looking at a coordinated price set by Amazon through backroom phone calls between brands and their competitors.



"Amazon is working to make your life more unaffordable."



3 separate antitrust trials are now scheduled for 2027. The FTC has its own case. 18 states plus the DOJ are piling on.

This is why you can’t find a lower price.



"Competition" in retail is just a fantasy, claims the Fox News report.

Here is some additional information on pending antitrust and civil lawsuits against Amazon:

States (often alongside the FTC) are suing Amazon mainly on antitrust and deceptive-pricing grounds — key claims include:

Anti-discounting / price suppression: states allege Amazon punishes or buries sellers who list lower prices off‑Amazon or on rival sites, deterring sellers from offering lower prices elsewhere and keeping overall prices higher. (Federal Trade Commission)

Coercive tying/conditioning tied to Prime eligibility and fulfillment: states allege Amazon conditions“Prime” benefits on sellers’ use of Amazon’s costly fulfillment/other services, which raises sellers’ costs and reduces their ability to compete on price. (Federal Trade Commission)

Fee-driven price inflation: suits allege Amazon’s high referral, fulfillment, advertising, and other fees force sellers to raise prices paid by consumers.

Search bias / paid placement hurting cheaper options: states allege Amazon hides lower-priced organic results in favor of paid ads or Amazon’s own/partner products, impairing competition on price. (The Washington Post)

Consumer‑protection/deceptive pricing practices (separate but related): some state actions challenged deceptive presentation of fees, Prime enrollment/cancellation practices, or misleading price displays. (abc10.com)

Major coordinated action: the FTC, joined by 17 states, filed a broad monopolization/antitrust complaint in Sept. 2023 (filed in W.D. Wash.) alleging these practices; several state AGs (e.g., California) have filed related suits focusing on anti‑discounting and seller penalties. (Federal Trade Commission)

Amazon’s control of the market:

Amazon’s Market Share in Consumer Sales

E-Commerce Market Share

As of 2024, Amazon controls 37.6% of all U.S. retail e-commerce spending. This substantial share highlights Amazon’s dominance in the online retail sector.

Comparison with Competitors

To provide context, here is a comparison of Amazon’s market share with its closest competitors:

E-Commerce PlatformMarket Share Percentage

Amazon 37.6%

Walmart 6.4%

Apple 3.6%

eBay 3%

Target 1.9%

The Home Depot 1.9%

Costco 1.5%

Best Buy 1.4%

Carvana 1.4%

Kroger 1.3%

Overall Retail Market Share

In addition to its e-commerce dominance, Amazon holds approximately 10.4% of the overall retail market share in the United States, making it a significant player not just online but in the broader retail landscape as well. (RedStag, DemandSage)

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