For some time now the processing of illegal migrants at our southern border has been a farce. We have been releasing them with notices saying they must appear for a court hearing at some point in the future. In some cases, the dates being set are ten years in the future.

https://twitter.com/neverlosetruth/status/1656027605303193607?s=20

Most illegals never show up for these hearings. No one goes looking for them. We process paper and send the migrants on their way.

Things have now become even more absurd. We are no longer even bothering to schedule hearing dates. We are cutting loose the migrants without any such dates and telling them it is incumbent on them to contact the court and get a hearing date.

“There is no other option than to parole. It will make it easier for the processing agent and for the facility to get people out. Of course, that will be the route that will be taken. There is no way you can do vetting when you have 4,000 in custody. You just have to parole them,” said one official commenting on the change in policy.

Every American needs to understand this. There is no border. We have deliberately opened this nation to completely unrestricted immigration. Anyone on the planet can walk in and stay as long as they wish.

They can bring with them disease, drugs, and hostile intentions. We will do nothing to protect ourselves. Everything that has gone before has been preamble. The real disaster unfolds now.

UPDATE- A federal district court has temporarily blocked the implementation of this new policy. The temporary restraining order will last two weeks. It appears likely the new policy will go into effect after that time.