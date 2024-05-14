When last we saw Al-Qaida we were assured that the Taliban would be helping us with counterterrorism and that Al-Qaida was not a serious threat to worry about. Joe had it under control. We were going to monitor developments from “over the horizon” so it didn’t really matter that Kabul was now the capital of a terrorist superstate.

"What I could say is that we are holding the Taliban to their commitments under the Doha agreement, which is that Afghanistan cannot be used as a safe haven to plot terrorist attacks against anyone and especially, from our purposes, against the United States of America, our homeland, our allies, and our partners." National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan

Apparently Sayf Al-Adl didn’t get the memo. Sayf is the leader of Al-Qaida. Al-Sahab, the official media outlet of Al-Qaeda's Central Command, just published a nine-page essay written by Sayf, under the pen name Salem Al-Sharif, titled "This Is Gaza: An Existential War, Not a War of Borders." The key takeaway? The war in Gaza is not a fight just for the Palestinians. It is part of a worldwide existential conflict. The goal of that conflict is worldwide Islamic domination.

This worldwide conflict is not just about Israel. It is explicitly about the United States. It is about the entire world.

"Jihad continues until Judgment Day … and we (Muslims) have no doubt of victory … The caravan of martyrs is a proof of sincerity, devotion, confidence, and conviction in Allah's promise, and a beacon of guidance for the bewildered and hesitant … Your blood (Jews) will continue to be shed with impunity until the day when the rocks and trees will speak,[7] announcing your end and the purification of the earth from your filth. We (Muslims) and you believe in this."

The U.S. and Europe, especially the "Western and Protestant" parts of the world, are controlled by Zionists, Sayf says. Most rulers of Muslim and Arab countries have also been "enslaved by Zionism and become its devoted adherents." They are all the enemies of Islam. They all must die.

Repeated references are made throughout the essay to the Western nations as being crusaders dedicated to the destruction of Islam. This is not a new conflict. This is the same war that has been underway since Muhammed led the tribes out of Arabia to capture Jerusalem and expel the Byzantines from the Levant. This is a holy war. The infidels must die or convert.

Sayf is crystal clear in linking all of the actions taken by radical Islamic groups in the Middle East into this idea of a broader religious struggle. He glorifies in particular the Houthis who have fought the West to a standstill and shown the way to other groups to do likewise.

Sayf ends his missive with this crystal clear call to the radical Islamists of the world.

"Very soon – Allah willing – the nations will need to leave the sidelines to defend their ummah [Islamic nation] and its interests, then they will liberate their countries and end the period of military, political, and psychological colonialism, and rise up to play their true and expected role of leading the world." memri.org

Joe doesn’t want you to think about Al-Qaida, because you might then start questioning the wisdom of abandoning Afghanistan and allowing the creation of a new super-charged safe haven for the guys who killed thousands of Americans on 9/11. That does not change the reality of the situation. Al-Qaida is growing by leaps and bounds in both Afghanistan and Iran and is well on its way to attacking us here again.

A United Nations (UN) report earlier this year noted Al-Qaida had opened eight new training camps and built other infrastructure inside Afghanistan. The group has also created five new madrassas or religious schools to teach jihadi ideology. An al-Qaeda leader known as Hakim al-Masri “is responsible for the training camps and conducting suicide bomber training for Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan,” the Pakistani branch of the outfit. Al-Qaeda has also established a new base “to stockpile weaponry” in the central province of Panjshir.

Meanwhile, Sayf Al-Adl himself is based in Iran where he enjoys the support of the ayatollahs. Key Al-Qaida officials travel back and forth between Afghanistan and Iran to maintain communications. Per the UN report, “The group maintains safe houses to facilitate the movement between Afghanistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Provinces of Herat, Farah, and Helmand, with additional safe house locations in Kabul.”

In short, Al-Qaida is alive and well and working hard on preparation for new attacks on the West. Its objective remains the same – world domination. Apparently, the Taliban forgot they were supposed to be helping us with these guys, and that “over-the-horizon monitoring” isn’t going so well.