Speaking from the White House yesterday, John Kirby, technically – the NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said that the U.S. does not support “Taiwan Independence.”

“The world has seen the United States government be very clear that nothing has changed — nothing has changed — about our One China policy, which is of course guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the Three Joint U.S.-PRC Communiqués, and the Six Assurances. We have said — and we have repeatedly said — that we oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side. We have said that we do not support Taiwan independence. And we have said that we expect cross-Strait differences to be resolved by peaceful means.” John Kirby, NSC oordinator for Strategic Communications

When Kirby was asked about Speaker Pelosi’s statement in Taiwan that the U.S. “stands with Taiwan,” Kirby said that the “Speaker speaks for herself.”

Many social mediator pundits and commenters stated that it was clear that the Biden administration was “caving” to China and would do nothing to protect Taiwan.