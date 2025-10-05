Abigail Spanberger is a former CIA case officer who is running for Governor of Virginia. She loves to make references to her time at CIA and give the impression that she was a “high speed-low drag” operator on the cutting edge of counterterrorism operations and national security.

“I’m a former CIA officer. I used to sit across the table from some people and have some really hard conversations where we didn’t agree about anything except avoiding a nuclear war between our two countries…”

We thought then we would make some discreet inquiries amongst old colleagues and try to find out what Spanberger actually accomplished during her relatively brief tenure at CIA. They are presented here in sanitized form to make sure we are not divulging anything that may still be considered classified.

“She was a revolving door resume builder. Nothing of substance at all. The five-year hire plan.”

Retired Senior CIA Case Officer with direct knowledge of Spanberger and time at CIA.

The reference to the “five-year hire plan” is to an employment pattern at CIA. Young people join, complete training, stumble through at most one overseas tour, and then depar,t padding their resumes with references to time at CIA and claims they were out on the street doing dangerous work in the shadows when in truth they spent all their time in the office on their computers.

“She worked in Europe. (exact location redacted for operational security reasons by AND Magazine.) They called her the newspaper clipper girl. An idiot. Useless, pain in the ass, posing as a CIA officer.”

Retired Senior CIA Case Officer who had direct knowledge of Spanberger and her posting in Europe.

The reference to being the “newspaper clipper girl” is a derogatory comment intended to imply that Spanberger acquired essentially no classified intelligence and handled no sources of value. She attempted to pass off open-source information readily available in the local press as intel to give Headquarters and her superiors the impression that she was doing something of importance. To be clear, the term “newspaper clipper girl” was used by both her male and female colleagues.

Multiple other former CIA officers confirmed the same assessment. Spanberger joined CIA, did effectively nothing while there, and moved on. Notably, none of the people we spoke to had any idea what Spanberger means when she suggests that she worked on counterterrorism or nuclear proliferation cases.

None of that really should come as any surprise. Spanberger’s “resume” includes things like her time as a postal inspector, which she attempts to portray as some kind of high-risk undercover job, and her stint as a temporary substitute teacher at the Islamic Saudi Academy in Northern Virginia. The reality is she has never done anything of real substance in her whole life, and her only goal in taking one job is to move on to something else.

“Abigail Spanberger wants to be governor, but she doesn’t have a plan—just a collection of vague promises, hollow rhetoric, and consultant-approved soundbites. Her campaign is strikingly similar to Kamala Harris’s failed 2024 presidential run: all vibes, no substance.

Spanberger talks about lowering the cost of living, but offers no specifics on how she’ll do it. She refuses to commit to protecting Virginia’s right-to-work law, won’t promise to repeal the deeply unpopular car tax, and won’t even defend the basic fairness of women’s sports.

She won’t rule out raising taxes on working families, and she’s silent when asked whether she’ll work with federal authorities to deport violent criminal illegal aliens.

Instead, she relies on slogans and focus-grouped platitudes—hoping no one notices she has nothing to say.

Virginia voters should be asking: what does Abigail Spanberger actually believe?”

Republican Party of Virginia

No one knows what Spanberger believes, and that probably includes Spanberger. She is devoid of substance. At every stage, she is checking boxes and moving on.

We have seen this movie before. Too many times. Involving people from both major political parties. Empty suits, spouting lines written by political consultants and the major donors who own them. The price we have paid as a nation has been incalculable.

We deserve better. Virginia deserves better. The next Governor of the Commonwealth needs to be someone of substance, and that is not Abigail Spanberger. That is not the “newspaper clipper girl.”