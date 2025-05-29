On May 29, 2025, the Washington Post published an article purporting to be an objective assessment of the CIA’s attempts to revitalize its human intelligence operations. It acknowledged that the CIA was not producing anywhere close to the quantity or quality of intelligence it is supposed to, but then explained:

- This is not the fault of the current leadership. It is a product of changes in the operating environment.

- CIA is working really hard on fixing this, and the worst thing you could do right now would be to fire the people who got us into this mess.

- It probably doesn’t matter all that much anyway, because so much information can be gathered overtly that spies aren’t really all that necessary.

In the world of intelligence, we have a technical term for such statements. They are called lies.

The entire Washington Post article appears to have been dictated virtually verbatim to the newspaper by senior CIA leadership and its friends at places like Cipher Brief. By all rights, it should have been labeled with the kind of disclaimer most reputable publications use when they publish paid content. The intent is obvious. It is to head off any idea in the Trump administration of making significant changes to CIA leadership or structure.

“Under Director Ratcliffe, CIA is laser-focused on its core mission of recruiting spies and collecting foreign intelligence to ensure President Trump and his national security team have a decisive advantage against any organization, terrorist, or nation that threatens harm to America,” a CIA spokesperson said.

Here is the raw, unfiltered truth about the current state of CIA.

The number of human sources being run worldwide is ludicrously small. The pace at which case officers in the field are moving is painfully slow. The organization barely has a heartbeat.

The impact of this on American national security is massive. The whole world is watching the status of our negotiations with Iran regarding its nuclear program and waiting to see if we will be forced to take military action against that nation. Unsaid but understood in all this is that we actually know with any degree of precision the status of the Iranian nuclear program.

That is a very dangerous assumption. The horrible truth is we are effectively blind when it comes to many of the most critical intelligence targets against which CIA is expected to collect.

Why?

We have spent years obsessing about DEI considerations that are at best irrelevant to the business of espionage. Even case officers, those who actually recruit sources, have been promoted based on ideology and political correctness, not operational merit. Many of the top people in CIA right now have never actually run operations, recruited sources, or spent significant time down range.

We have emphasized caution and risk aversion over mission accomplishment. General Donovan, who founded the OSS, the predecessor to CIA, used to talk about an organization filled with people who exhibited “disciplined daring”. The outfit used to live on imagination, creativity, daring, and audacity. Now it runs on PowerPoint presentations, paperwork, and ops run by committees and working groups.

The heart of the CIA is the Directorate of Operations. That entire enterprise is built around case officers, what the public calls “spies”. A good case officer has a unique, often eclectic set of skills and attributes. He or she is smart, curious, and easily bored. He or she has trouble coloring inside the lines. Case officers don’t believe in no-win scenarios. They live to outthink the adversary and consider the word “impossible” merely an interesting challenge.

We no longer recruit people to be case officers based on these kinds of criteria. Everyone is now fungible. Anyone can do that job. Send them to a course for a few months. They will be fine.

Except they have not been fine. They have been disasters. They have run a once great organization into the ground.

What will it take to fix the place? For starters, it will take a house cleaning in the most senior ranks. The men and women who are responsible for this disaster are never going to fix it. Fire every senior leader or manager on the 7th floor at Headquarters.

That’s Day One. Then move on to the nuts and bolts of the outfit. Completely revamp recruiting. Find the people who can steal the Crown Jewels and have fun doing it.

Toughen training. What exists now is a glorified Outward Bound experience. The world is more dangerous by the day. Prepare our people to survive and succeed in that world. There are no participation ribbons in the world of ops.

Demand results. Only one thing matters – mission accomplishment. Produce or get out of the way and make room for someone who can.

Review every command position in the outfit. Anybody in a leadership or management position who is not making the grade can find another line of work. We are not interested in a “good effort”. You either put points on the board or you don’t.

Review every target against which the organization is supposed to collect. Get way down in the weeds. Demand results. Mission accomplishment is not an aspiration. It is a requirement.

Break as much china as you have to. Fire as many people as you have to. Get back to basics. Espionage is a hard, unforgiving business. Rebuild CIA and make it tough enough to provide the intelligence it must provide to keep Americans safe in their beds at night.

And, for the love of God, Washington Post, stop running cover for CIA.