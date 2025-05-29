AND Magazine

Chet Nagle
8h

I have been in intelligence operations. I was sent into a war zone and other places by one of the OSS founders of the CIA. I have not been a field officer with the skills and daring of Sam Faddis, one of my heroes. The thing that he describes here is simple -- the CIA has lost the warrior ethos that made it feared and fearsome. His recommendations are absolutely correct. Do I think the new leaders will carry them out? We will soon see, but I fear not -- just as I fear for the United States, a vastly powerful force that is blind in a dangerous world.

Shelley
8h

January 23, 2025 Ratcliff Senate Confirmation 74-25. Today May 29, 2025, What has Ratcliff been doing?

Sam question for you. In Oct. 2023 was the CIA already broken? I only ask, because at one time the CIA more than likely would have known about the pre-planned Hamas attack from Gaza on Israel.

