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David Cunniff's avatar
David Cunniff
6h

"Leveraging our advantages" is a good description by Sam.

What I find concerning is after 40 plus years and across multiple Presidents is the fact we are still "talking" about Iranian sleeper cells. Flush them out and dispose of them once and for all.

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Jake's avatar
Jake
7h

Excellent advice. First post I have seen on what the US should do that makes sense. You should be advising the President.

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