Frank
12h

You are correct and the problem I believe runs deeper. The CIA and other arms of the IC have been proven to have interfered domestically for decades, back to the 1960s and perhaps the 1950s. We are learning more details these days ( which were buried before) because of the nature of society, news and electronic media. There is a storied history and culture within the IC ( and now the DOJ and Judicial branch it seems, Boasberg, , Sotomayor, Jackson and scores of others) that the bureaucracies knows better and needs to protect Americans from themselves. While some aspects around the edges of this may have some intellectual merit, the whole of it is ultimately fatal to a constitutional republic.

Gary B Myers OD
12h

We have witnessed a treasonous conspiracy against the Government of the United States, the tip of a very large iceberg with Global roots. To ferrit out and mitigate will be a long drawn out battle that MUST be foight and won. Hopefully this generationhas the Spiritual will to make it happen

