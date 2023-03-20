The House Republicans are finally beginning to dig seriously into the connections between the Bidens and the Chinese Communist Party. Yet, still, as a nation, we seem to be finding it difficult to face the potential implications of what we know.

There is something there. It is terrifying. Maybe we just don’t want to acknowledge it.

Perhaps we ought to turn for help to the outgoing President of the Federated States of Micronesia, David Panuelo. Panuelo has a reputation for integrity and candor, and as he prepares to leave office in a couple of months he is sounding the alarm regarding Chinese influence buying operations in his strategically placed nation.

In a recent letter, Panuelo held virtually nothing back concerning the scale and effectiveness of Chinese efforts to bribe and control Micronesian elected officials. He said that the Chinese provided smartphones, alcohol, and envelopes full of cash.

“One of the reasons that China’s political warfare is successful in so many arenas is that we are bribed to be complicit, and bribed to be silent. That’s a heavy word, but it is an accurate description regardless.”

“What else do you call it when an elected official is given an envelope filled with money after a meal at the PRC embassy or after an inauguration? … What else do you call it when a senior official explicitly asks Chinese diplomats for televisions and other ‘gifts’? ... What else do you call it when an elected official receives a cheque for a public project that our national treasury has no record of and no means of accounting for?”

“At worst in the short term, it means we sell our country and our sovereignty for temporary personal benefit. At worst in the long term, it means we are, ourselves, active participants in allowing a possible war to occur in our region … where we ourselves will be indirectly responsible for the Micronesian lives lost.”

“Simply put, we are witnessing political warfare in our country,” Panuelo wrote, saying that included overt activities, such as political alliances, economic measures, and public propaganda, and the clandestine, including “bribery, psychological warfare, and blackmail”.

Micronesia is important to the Chinese, because of its position in the Pacific and Chinese ambitions to retake Taiwan. There is nothing unique, however, about what the Chinese are doing there or the effectiveness of their techniques in that country.

Consider the assessment of FBI Director Wray, speaking publicly recently in an unclassified setting.

“The greatest long-term threat to our nation’s information and intellectual property, and to our economic vitality, is the counterintelligence and economic espionage threat from China. It’s a threat to our economic security—and by extension, to our national security.

China is engaged in a highly sophisticated malign foreign influence campaign, and its methods include bribery, blackmail, and covert deals. Chinese diplomats also use both open, naked economic pressure and seemingly independent middlemen to push China’s preferences on American officials.”

The term used in the Intelligence Community for this practice is “elite capture”. Let’s boil it down to basics. The Chinese buy foreign officials, powerful businessmen, and press outlets and then use them to further their interests rather than those of the target country.

Renowned writer Peter Schweizer, author of “Red Handed: How American Elites Are Helping China Win” puts it this way.

"Elite capture" can refer to different things, but to the Chinese Communist Party, China's intelligence apparatus, or those involved in quasi-private business ventures, it is a crucial tool of their success. The idea is simple enough: by tempting another country's elite with money, access, and favors, you move them to see their interests and China's interests as intertwined or even the same.”

“The Chinese are not subtle about this, and they barely try to hide it. They practice it around the world, most notably in Africa in pursuit of their Belt and Road Initiative. But elites in Western democracies have proved to be a soft touch, particularly among non-governmental elites.”

This is precisely what Panuelo describes as occurring in Micronesia.

“Senior officials and elected officials across the whole of our National and State Governments receive offers of gifts as a means to curry favor. The practical impact of this is that some senior officials and elected officials take actions that are contrary to the FSM‘s national interest, but are consistent with the PRC‘s national interests.”

It is also exactly what we see in the case of the Bidens and the CCP. Vast sums of money flowed to members of the Biden family, including the now-President Joe Biden. That money came from Communist China.

These payments were not charitable donations. They were not linked to legitimate business activities. The Bidens, principally Joe, were paid to act in the interests of the CCP and to the detriment of the United States of America.

Still having trouble accepting the obvious? Call the President of Micronesia. He wants you to know your President might be working for the Chinese.