Since the election of Zohran Mamdani as the next mayor of New York City, his critics have continued to miss the true implications of this event. Even those who oppose Mamdani and understand that he is a Communist continue to talk in terms of what Mamdani can and cannot do within the framework of the law and the Constitution. They predict he will fail, be unable to achieve his objectives, and be exposed as a naïve, inexperienced charlatan.

Exactly when did revolutionary Communists ever confine themselves to working within the law?

Mamdani was elected, with extensive support from the Communist Chinese, Marxist-Leninist billionaires in our midst, and other creatures of the night, as the representative of a coalition of groups that fully intends to burn down the existing political, economic, and social order. They consider the United States to be a “prison nation” and an evil, oppressive construct. They do not want to reform it. They want to destroy it.

These groups will not limit their efforts to proposing changes to existing city ordinances. They will work outside the law. Mamdani will, at a minimum, stand aside and let them work.

If you want to see what that will look like on a small scale, read the press accounts of what just happened in Chinatown in New York City over the weekend. ICE agents gathered in preparation for raids to arrest illegal aliens in the area. Groups that track ICE agents’ movements in New York spread the word.

A crowd assembled, and violence ensued. NYPD officers responded. The ICE agents were forced to leave Manhattan while being pursued by hundreds of individuals who did not disperse until the officers entered the Lincoln Tunnel.

Afterward, the head of the NYPD, Jessica Tisch, spoke by phone with Special Agent Ricky Patel, the head of Homeland Security Investigations in Newark. Tisch was furious. She complained that ICE had put her officers in harm’s way and demanded an end to any such ICE activities in New York.

The New York City Police Commissioner blamed ICE for enforcing the law. Tisch has already agreed to stay on in the Mamdani administration.

This is what you can expect going forward. There is a universe of radical groups in New York City. They do not want reform. They want abolition. They want an end to policing. They want an end to incarceration. The man who rapes a woman and sets her on fire is not a criminal and an animal. He is oppressed. The system is the problem. It must be destroyed.

These groups include:

Vocal NY - “In the wake of righteous rage spreading across New York and the United States, we must demand divestment from law enforcement and investment in our communities: housing, care, social services, and public education. The institution of policing cannot create and maintain safety for Black, Brown, and poor communities. No amount of training, body cameras, or “reform” can protect us from the police.”

Action Network petition to which Vocal NY was a signatory.

Freedom Agenda - “We advocate to decarcerate New York City, to defend the human rights of incarcerated people, to divest from systems of punishment, and to redistribute those resources to the people and communities that have been most harmed by mass criminalization and systemic racism.”

Make The Road - “Make the Road New York leads the way to ending the over-policing and brutality that target our communities. We’ve led coalitions that have won victories impacting millions of New Yorkers, like the passage of the Community Safety Act, which dramatically reined in biased “stop and frisk” policing. Our approaches serve as a model for cities across the country.”

DRUM Beats - “We do not believe that elected officials or electoral politics will be the source for the kind of fundamental and transformational change we need…We cannot rely on capitalist, patriarchal, individualist approaches to our social and collective problems.”

Brooklyn Defenders - “Brooklyn Defender Services joins people rising up in the wake of police killings of Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, George Floyd, and so many others in demanding an end to racist police violence and defunding of police.”

Lisa Schreibersdorf, Executive Director of Brooklyn Defender Services.

Brooklyn Movement Center - “Police abolition work is not about snapping our fingers. It’s not what The Avengers would do and magically defund every police department in the world. It’s a strategic process of reallocating resources, funding, and responsibility away from the police and towards community-based models of safety, supporting prevention, strangers without guns who do not live in our neighborhoods… The NYPD went on strike in 2014, and crime went down.”

Prominent members of these groups have already been named to Mamdani’s transition team.

This is how the Mamdani revolution is going to unfold. Direct action against law enforcement is going to escalate. Entire communities are going to declare themselves autonomous zones and to be self-policing. Officers trying to do their jobs are going to be confronted, assaulted, and ultimately, some of them are going to die.

The man in City Hall is not going to send in tactical teams or ask for the National Guard. One way or the other, he is going to side with those on the barricades. The City is going to slide into anarchy.

In 1871, following a disastrous war with Prussia, Paris, the capital of France, was rocked by a revolutionary movement that declared the independent Paris Commune, which did not answer to the national government. It took the French Army to retake the city and restore order. We may yet live to see the New York Commune emerge right here on our shores and be forced to take similar measures to regain control.