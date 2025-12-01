AND Magazine

Jpeach
16h

Trump must know what’s coming to his beloved NYC. I hope there is a Federal plan to intercede before the damage is irreversible.

Charles J. Key
15h

It is a terrible reality that, in the U.S. of today, knowledgeable and deep thinkers like Faddis are relegated to the role of a modern Diogenes warning of the realities of a country gone berserk instead of being in a position to effect the changes needed to bring the country back from the brink. It is also a terrible reality that, in the U.S. of today, those in positions to effect those changes are incapable of doing so, lack the initiative to do so, or, worse, are profiting from the situation they've created.

While I pray that Faddis's prediction that the U.S. military may have to finally deal with an out of control NYC never materializes, another potentially deadly reality is that the U.S. military has been so neutered by the same idiocy that is driving NYC voters that it will be incapable of or unwilling to step in and rectify the situation. Think of the politicians who just advised the military that they should refuse illegal orders. That reminder, although accurate and already a part of the oath all members of the military and police departments take, was a deliberate shot across Trump's bow by venal politicians wrapping themselves in the flag of righteous indignation for the express purpose of heaping another pile of donkey dung on Trump's path to MAGA. If Trump or his successor were to order the military to intervene in NYC, the instantaneous reaction by those same venal politicians would be impeachment. Unfortunately, the situation could also be the final straw that fulfills Lincoln's chilling prediction that, "A house divided against itself cannot stand." As a senatorial candidate in 1858, Lincoln was correct in his prediction. The resulting Civil War proved that Americans are quite good at killing other Americans. Today's divided country would not only once again validate his prophecy, but the consequences would be exponentially more grievous.

