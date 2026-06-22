The chief negotiator for Iran in the ongoing talks with the United States is Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. He is the Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Iran’s Parliament / Majlis). He has held this role since May 2020 and was re-elected after the 2024 parliamentary elections. Since we are told that Iran’s current leaders are more moderate and reasonable than those who preceded them, it seems appropriate to take a deep dive into the background of this central figure.

AI-generated image of Basij suppressing dissent

Ghalibaf has held a wide variety of senior positions in Iran. At one point, he was Deputy Commander of the IRGC Basij Resistance Force. The Basij are charged with internal security in Iran. They beat you in the streets. They also make you disappear.

Ghalibaf created bases for the morality police throughout Iran. The morality police enforce Iran’s draconian laws – on how women can dress, for example. Violators are arrested, beaten, and sometimes killed.

At one point in his career, Ghalibaf was chief of the Iranian National Police. Under his command, the police ran secret detention centers where regime opponents were tortured.