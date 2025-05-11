Sam Faddis and David Zere talk about the threat environment: India/Pakistan, Houthis, Chinese in Cuba and much, much more.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Sam Faddis and David Zere talk about the threat environment: India/Pakistan, Houthis, Chinese in Cuba and much, much more.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
No posts
Thank you Mr Sam FADDIS SIR 🇺🇲🗽🦅⚖️✝️
And would like if I may Add :HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY TO YOUR WIFE MRS FADDIS 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🗽🦅⚖️🇺🇲🙌🤗 AND GOD BLESS YOU ✝️⚖️