A Cornered Grizzly Wearing A Suicide Vest
“The guys at the top, who are in control, are 100% committed to this. So when they say, ‘We’ll burn the whole Persian Gulf to the ground,’ you’d better believe them.”
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The clerics only hold sway through force and murder. They decide what is moral or blasphemy. Their history these last 2000 years show they will fight all nations on behalf of Muhammand’s one world order. The schism within Islam is a wound they work around and believe Islam’s glory days are still ahead, regardless of a dwindling following in the 21st century and restless natives. Still, too many gain power, mainly the fanatical that use the religion for personal gain and favor. They care not about other’s death or their own, Rewards await.
The worst is yet to come and may it all fall on them.
That is ... IF THEY CAN!