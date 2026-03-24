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Shelley's avatar
Shelley
2h

The clerics only hold sway through force and murder. They decide what is moral or blasphemy. Their history these last 2000 years show they will fight all nations on behalf of Muhammand’s one world order. The schism within Islam is a wound they work around and believe Islam’s glory days are still ahead, regardless of a dwindling following in the 21st century and restless natives. Still, too many gain power, mainly the fanatical that use the religion for personal gain and favor. They care not about other’s death or their own, Rewards await.

The worst is yet to come and may it all fall on them.

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John Del Vecchio's avatar
John Del Vecchio
6h

That is ... IF THEY CAN!

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