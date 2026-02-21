We wrote recently about the ongoing effort by Marxists in the United States to raise money on behalf of the Communist government in Cuba. That effort continues. Meanwhile, the same folks, in league with a whole raft of other radical leftist groups, are also working on sending a “flotilla” to Havana’s aid.

“A growing coalition of international organizations, including Progressive International, The People’s Forum, CODEPINK, and allied movements across the Americas and beyond is coming together to launch the Nuestra América Flotilla to Cuba in March, 2026, a humanitarian and solidarity mission to the island at a moment of deep crisis.

As U.S. policies continue to suffocate the island’s access to fuel, medicine, and essential goods, we believe this is the moment to act. We are organizing a people-powered mission to break the blockade and deliver aid as well as a powerful message: the people of Cuba are not alone.

The Nuestra América Flotilla will sail toward Cuba, carrying humanitarian aid and representing a united front of organizations committed to peace, sovereignty, and cooperation across borders.

We invite organizations, networks, and individuals committed to international solidarity and humanitarian action to join this historic initiative.”

Code Pink – One of the many Marxist organizations inside the United States affiliated with Neville Roy Singham’s CCP-aligned network.

This latest venture is taking place under the umbrella of something called the Progressive International, which is an alliance of many of the most radical, revolutionary organizations inside the United States. These include:

Arab Resource and Organizing Center . The center is a San Francisco activist group that fights what it calls “global militarism and racial capitalism.” It released a statement blaming the “Israeli regime” and its “unrelenting colonial aggression” for being “entirely responsible” not only for the October 2023 Hamas terrorist attacks, but also for all associated violence across “historic Palestine”. The Arab Resource and Organizing Center is supported financially by the Tides Center, which pumps money into radical groups nationwide.

Code Pink. This CCP-aligned group refers to the United States as “a decadent, declining empire stumbling blindly into its agonizing death spiral” while praising both Cuba and China. It is run by the wife of CCP agent Neville Roy Singham.

Debt Collective . These guys advocate for the abolition of capitalism. They “aim[s] to dismantle racial capitalism with militance, disobedience, and radical imagination.”

Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). The party of Mamdani and AOC. Its official platform calls for the abolition of police, prisons, immigration controls, fossil fuels, and capitalism. Replace the word “Socialists” in their name with “Communists,” and you’ll get the idea

KC Tenants. This Kansas City-based group wants government control over the housing market.

Palestinian Youth Movement. This group says it “will not rest until Palestine is free from the river to the sea.”

Post Growth Institute . This group wants to replace capitalism with what it calls a “post-growth economy” so that humanity can exist “within ecological limits

Sunrise Movement. In league with the National Education Association, Sunrise is currently otherwise completely occupied with radicalizing students in the nation’s schools and turning them into foot soldiers in the fight against ICE.

It would be really hard to overstate how radical the Progressive International is. It’s 25 point declaration, adopted at its inaugural summit in 2020, leaves very little to the imagination.

The declaration says “capitalism is the virus” that must be eradicated. It supports a “revolution” to “transform society and reclaim the state,” and warns “winning elections is not enough to fulfill our mission.” The Progressive International wants global “planetary mobilization” and says that decolonization “is not a metaphor.” The International will not be satisfied with anything less than “full reparations for past crimes and the immediate restoration of land, resources, and sovereignty to all the dispossessed peoples of the world.”

“We aspire to eradicate capitalism everywhere. We believe that exploitation, dispossession, and environmental destruction are written into the genetic code of capitalism. We do not support efforts to save this system, nor enable its expansion to all corners of the earth.”

Progressive International Website

The Progressive International lionizes the Russian Revolution of 1917 and quotes multiple prominent Soviet personalities from the era, including Lenin. It mourns the fall of the Soviet Union.

“With the collapse of the socialist project in the Soviet Union and the ‘End of History’ — a period that saw the dramatic weakening of the Third World — the confidence that these lessons once generated has resolved into pessimism and dejection. Capitalist ideology has taken root, tainting our theories and strategies in the process — a dramatic setback in what Fidel Castro called the ‘battle of ideas’.”

Blueprint of the Progressive International

The International praises the “just cause and heroic struggle” of the North Vietnamese communists against “US imperialist aggression” and notes how military aid from the Soviet Union and China “was essential to the Vietnamese people’s resistance to US aggression.”

The group also stands not only with China and Cuba but with ousted Venezuelan dictator Maduro.

There are, of course, clear legal prohibitions on providing aid to the Cuban government. Violation of these prohibitions can land you in prison for up to ten years. Apparently, the International does not care, and so far, nobody in the federal government seems inclined to step in and enforce the law. A Communist flotilla is preparing to set sail from our shores to help keep Havana Red, and we are watching it happen.