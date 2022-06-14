Sam Faddis, talking with Steve Bannon while in Honesdale, PA just a short walk from Representative Fritz’s office. A list of which legislators have signed “The Declaration” can be found here (and that list is being updated as quickly as possible).

Just a little over two months ago, the leader of a small constitutional, patriotic group (UnitePA) in Pennsylvania reached out to the leadership of some of the largest and some of the smaller patriot and constitutional groups in the state and asked them to unite around one cause and show that the conservative movement can work together. They met and ultimately agreed that they needed to tell the entire legislature of PA that it needed to turn back the damage it inflicted on PA’s electoral integrity when it moved the state to a mass mail-in voting effort with little to no protection against fraud.

That group then agreed that it needed to demonstrate it could turn out their respective memberships across the state and the 14 June Flag Day rally was born.

Today, despite little to no revenue expended, the legislators of PA were visited by groups both small and large across the state. The result? More of them are now saying they will sign the declaration - some now say they will “consider” it. The PA Senate GOP Caucus Chair, Senator Bob Mensch signed “The Declaration” this morning. The GOP gubernatorial candidate, Senator Mastrianno signed a few days ago - ahead of the 14 June rallies. And a number of other GOP representatives have also signed.

Here’s a sampling of today’s activities:

Sam Faddis stated that today is only the beginning - it continues until we win.

