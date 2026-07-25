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Bill Caffery's avatar
Bill Caffery
1d

Dear Sam, We, like your countless fans, miss you and pray for your recovery soon. Somehow, a day without your commentary is like a day without truth or sunshine. May the good Lord bless you and your family during this difficult time and hold you close. In Jesus' name.

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SweetPea128's avatar
SweetPea128
1d

I am still in shock with the news of Sam's condition. I had no idea he had any health problem as he posted frequently and was seen on multiple platforms doing interviews. I continue to pray for his recovery and that God give him strength to persevere, but should that not be the case please know that his service to our nation will not be forgotten and he will be known as a stalwart patriot in my mind.

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