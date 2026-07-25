25 July Update - Sam Faddis
Sam Faddis remains hospitalized in the ICU at the University of Pennsylvania Medical Center (Penn Medicine / HUP). His condition has not improved.
He continues to battle post-COVID interstitial lung disease (ILD)/lung fibrosis and pneumonia and is being evaluated as a candidate for a lung transplant.
The family requests privacy during this difficult time. Please keep Sam, his family, and the medical teams in your thoughts and prayers. Further updates will be shared as appropriate.
Dear Sam, We, like your countless fans, miss you and pray for your recovery soon. Somehow, a day without your commentary is like a day without truth or sunshine. May the good Lord bless you and your family during this difficult time and hold you close. In Jesus' name.
I am still in shock with the news of Sam's condition. I had no idea he had any health problem as he posted frequently and was seen on multiple platforms doing interviews. I continue to pray for his recovery and that God give him strength to persevere, but should that not be the case please know that his service to our nation will not be forgotten and he will be known as a stalwart patriot in my mind.