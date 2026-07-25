Sam Faddis remains hospitalized in the ICU at the University of Pennsylvania Medical Center (Penn Medicine / HUP). His condition has not improved.

He continues to battle post-COVID interstitial lung disease (ILD)/lung fibrosis and pneumonia and is being evaluated as a candidate for a lung transplant.

The family requests privacy during this difficult time. Please keep Sam, his family, and the medical teams in your thoughts and prayers. Further updates will be shared as appropriate.