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Nancy Merrill Justice's avatar
Nancy Merrill Justice
10h

Many prayers for healing and strength to Sam and all of your family. Prayers for those who are involved in his care and who will donate selflessly as miracles happen. I appreciate your updates 🙏

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SweetPea128's avatar
SweetPea128
8h

Sam, you are on my mind and in my heart with prayers for recovery. May God grant you improved health and the peace of mind knowing that His will be done.

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