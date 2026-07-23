Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to everyone who has sent prayers, love, affection, and support as Sam Faddis continues his courageous battle with post-COVID Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) and pneumonia. Your kindness and encouragement mean more than we can ever express.

We are especially grateful to the outstanding medical professionals and staff at Penn Medicine (University of Pennsylvania) — particularly the Lung Transplant Team — for their expertise, compassion, and for considering Sam as a candidate for a lung transplant. We also want to extend our deepest thanks to the dedicated team at @Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton, PA for their exceptional care, tireless work in treating and stabilizing Sam, and for successfully preparing and transferring him to @UniversityPennMedical (HUP).

Every prayer, every message, and every act of support lifts us up during this difficult journey.

Thank you for standing with Sam and our family.

#SamFaddis #LungTransplant #Grateful