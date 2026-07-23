23 July Update On Sam
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to everyone who has sent prayers, love, affection, and support as Sam Faddis continues his courageous battle with post-COVID Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) and pneumonia. Your kindness and encouragement mean more than we can ever express.
We are especially grateful to the outstanding medical professionals and staff at Penn Medicine (University of Pennsylvania) — particularly the Lung Transplant Team — for their expertise, compassion, and for considering Sam as a candidate for a lung transplant. We also want to extend our deepest thanks to the dedicated team at @Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton, PA for their exceptional care, tireless work in treating and stabilizing Sam, and for successfully preparing and transferring him to @UniversityPennMedical (HUP).
Every prayer, every message, and every act of support lifts us up during this difficult journey.
Thank you for standing with Sam and our family.
#SamFaddis #LungTransplant #Grateful
Many prayers for healing and strength to Sam and all of your family. Prayers for those who are involved in his care and who will donate selflessly as miracles happen. I appreciate your updates 🙏
Sam, you are on my mind and in my heart with prayers for recovery. May God grant you improved health and the peace of mind knowing that His will be done.