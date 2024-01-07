2024: The First Crisis Facing America

Christmas and New Year’s Day are behind us, and America now looks forward to a year that will change our nation in many simultaneous and historic upheavals.

The Deadly Covid Vaccine

The stage was set in 2023. The malaise that Americans still feel became tangible when they realized they had been manipulated and coerced into being injected with a drug that is ineffective and deadly. In January 2023, even Bill Gates admitted Covid vaccines are not “infection-blocking.” Of course, he said that after profitably selling his stock in BioNTech. Vaccine deaths and injuries have now touched millions everywhere. They are now demanding retribution from their governments, the drug industry, and the billionaire oligarchs who profited from their tears and pain.

The Flood of Illegal Aliens

In 2023 the noxious flood of millions of illegal aliens continued to cross our border, aided and abetted by the White House and Congress. That flood contains criminals, agents, and saboteurs of nations that have declared war on us. Those agents have disappeared into our cities and countryside.

The Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, recently led a delegation of fellow Republicans to the non-existent Texas border and declared it was “an unmitigated disaster.” What? Were they all asleep for the last three years? And while the Obama/Biden administration closes more essential ICE centers, Speaker Johnson announces that the House will start impeachment proceedings against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Does the GOP think Americans don’t know talk of impeachment is just political theater? Even if they succeed in impeaching Mayorkas, do they think the Democrat Senate will actually convict Mayorkas?

Because saboteurs are hidden in millions of illegal aliens, another 9/11 attack looms – or something much worse. Only the ranchers, farmers, and sheriffs of Texas, Arizona, and California can stop the deadly tide. And in 2024 they will stop it. America will then again demand a reckoning from those who injected alien toxins into the nation’s blood stream.

Border Patrol and unaccompanied Chinese males of military age

Federal Spending and Inflation

The White House and its Congressional coconspirators are spending trillions of dollars that are of no visible benefit to taxpayers. The predictable result is inflation and a sharp decline in America’s standard of living – except for the club of billionaire oligarchs who, during 2023, were finally being recognized for the scoundrels they are. That club now knows they also will be dealt with in 2024, even if the spending continues.

Source: Congressional Budget Office

Schools and Universities

America’s K-12 schools are hotbeds of pornography and perversions that even encourage children to question their gender. Local school boards call police to arrest and remove parents who object. Our universities pay millions to be led by plagiarists, anti-Semites, and devotees of wokeism and racial discrimination. Universities lost donors in 2023, they will be further dealt with in 2024, one way or another. An early sign is that plagiarist President Gay of Harvard resigned this month!

Ukraine, Taiwan, and Foreign Wars

The Obama/Biden White House and the military-industrial complex were busy in 2023 with their money laundering programs. They showered the vastly corrupt government of Ukraine with billions of dollars and emptied our war reserves of ammunition and advanced weaponry. Ukraine flags disappeared from America’s porches in 2023, but the same clique is now trying the same ploy with Taiwan’s crisis. Will Taiwanese flags replace the Ukraine flags? I think not, because in 2024 Americans will realize that we must not spend more American blood and treasure in foreign wars with enemies who don’t pose even a remote existential threat to the United States. We won’t do it, no matter how much the neo-cons moan about national prestige and upholding democracy everywhere on the planet.

The Current Crisis

There are a myriad of other crises that will arise in 2024, like the imposition of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) to replace cash, the slow death of major cities, and the takedown of our electrical grid by illegal alien terrorists. But the foremost crisis we face is the Obama/Biden administration’s effort to use our court system to end former President Trump’s opportunity to be elected again. That effort may be played out in the next few weeks, depending on decisions by the Supreme Court of the United States.

John Luman Smith, aka Jack Smith, leads the Obama/Biden administration’s plan to convict Trump of federal crimes and put him in jail before the 2024 election. Selected in 1999 by the Clinton administration, Smith joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New York. Attorney General Merrick Garland then appointed him as special counsel in 2022. The mission: to indict and convict Trump of those needed federal crimes.

Smith got his first indictments in June 2023, when he convinced a grand jury to indict Trump on seven federal criminal charges related to the raid on his Mar-a-Lago home. It was the first time in American history that a former president has been indicted on any federal criminal charge. Two months later, Trump was again indicted on four federal felony counts based on “attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election” and for promoting an “insurrection” during the 6 January 2021 events at the Capitol.

On top of a multitude of lawfare indictments, a ruling made by Colorado’s Supreme Court will bar Trump from being on Colorado’s primary ballot. Following that, Maine’s Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, declared that Trump was also ineligible to be on Maine’s primary ballot. Ms. Bellows said her decision was not politically motivated. If you believe that, I have a bridge to sell you.

In the last months of 2023, more than 60 lawsuits and administrative challenges were made to keep Trump off the ballot. The theory of those suits is based on describing the 6 January assembly at the Capitol as an “insurrection,” and that Trump somehow inspired it. Based on the 14th Amendment, Section 3, they all claim that Trump is now disqualified from holding office.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, adopted in 1868, bars from office those who have engaged in an “insurrection or rebellion” – and specifically referred to the Civil War – and who have “previously taken an oath” to defend the Constitution. It was clearly enacted to prevent U.S. military officers and politicians who joined the Confederacy from ever holding office again. Nevertheless, the use of the 14th Amendment by Democrats who are desperately afraid Trump may become our next president, spawned a multidimensional legal snarl that only our highest court can end.

The Supreme Court has never had a case before it that required examination of the 14th Amendment – but it does now. What will the court do, and when will it do it, is the burning question. The high court has many options, among which are:

1. Uphold the Colorado Supreme Court decision based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment and declare that Trump cannot run for president. That would overjoy the White House and its Department of Justice lackeys.

2. Dodge overruling the Colorado court’s decision on a procedural technicality and wait to see what happens in Jack Smith’s barrage of criminal cases. If he fails to convict Trump the court could then set the stage for making a decision later this year.

3. Completely sidestep the issue and rule that Congress has the jurisdiction to make the decision.

4. Or, the court could say the 14th Amendment does not apply and Trump is qualified to run for president, ending all the Section 3 cases.

If the Supreme Court takes option 4, tens of millions of American voters will be overjoyed. But if the court rules Trump is not eligible to run, those tens of millions of Americans may adopt solutions they have used in the past.

The Spirit of ‘76

