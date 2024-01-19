This year, uneasy Americans face a constellation of dangers, including the flood of illegal aliens, civil unrest, terrorist attacks, inflation, recession, and the ever-rising national debt. Even the threat of war is in the mix. Of all these perils, however, one is emerging from the shadows and is stealthily moving to the forefront – the plans of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the UN’s World Health Organization (WHO).

Schwab’s Wheel of Fortune

First, follow the money. WHO is financed by its member nations and private contributors. In the 2018-2019 budget period, the United States was the largest donor at $893 million. The Gates Foundation was second with $531 million. That sum is more than 88% of the total amount donated by other private donors including the Bloomberg Family Foundation (3.5%), the Wellcome Trust (1.1%), and the Rockefeller Foundation (0.8%). Besides Bill Gates’ interest in selling his vaccines, he and the others are well known for their keen interest in depopulating the world.

Second, examine the management. The WHO Director-General is Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Before directing WHO, he was the third most important member of the politburo of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), a communist revolutionary party in Ethiopia. Klaus Schwab was born in 1938 in Hitler’s Germany. His father owned Escher Wyss AG, a company that contributed to the Nazi war effort.

Coconspirators Schwab and Tedros

Then there is the World Economic Forum (WEF), a collection of oligarchs, politicians, and self-styled elites that meet at Davos in Switzerland. These are the same folks who made billions during the Covid pandemic. They promote the global warming hoax and promise they will soon run a world in which “You will own nothing and be happy” – except perhaps for Russia and countries in Asia that may be difficult to convince to “own nothing.” The WEF will conspire for five days at Davos this week.

A major item on their agenda is “Preparing for Disease X.” The WEF says that Covid was responsible for at least 7 million deaths, and WHO warns that an unknown “Disease X” could result in 20 times more fatalities than the Covid virus. WHO will be at Davos of course, as will the Partnership for Health System Sustainability and Resilience (PHSSR) and the WEF’s Collaborative Surveillance Initiative. PHSSR was started by the left-wing London School of Economics, the WEF, and AstraZeneca. The WEF agenda includes discussing “novel efforts” needed to prepare global healthcare systems for the challenges of Disease X.

As we unpack the Disease X agenda, it is important we remember that Event 201 happened in October of 2019, five months before COVID-19 was discovered in Wuhan and U.S. lockdowns began. Is that the timetable for Disease X? In that light, we must also take into account the presence at Davos of WEF’s Collaborative Surveillance Initiative. Add to that mix Yuval Noah Harari, a regular speaker at Davos. He has previously asked the question he considers to be “the big political and economic question of the 21st century” which is, “What do we need humans for? Or at least, what do we need so many humans for?”

In light of Event 201, can you convince yourself that the people at the WEF meeting are not co-conspirators of another deadly global plan?

The WHO and WEF Plan Gets Underway This Week

The WEF meeting will define “countermeasures” they say would be necessary if WHO announces another pandemic. Those countermeasures will include things like mandatory vaccinations and surveillance systems.

After the WEF meeting, there will be a WHO meeting in May. At that session WHO will require its member nations, like the United States, to ratify a new pandemic “agreement” and its amendments. No matter what WHO Director Tedros says, the “agreement” amounts to a treaty without a debate in the Senate as is required by our Constitution. WHO member states will also be asked to endorse many countermeasures and amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR). The IHR has the force of international law that empowers WHO to demand that its member states follow those “countermeasures” whenever WHO declares a pandemic.

What will then happen in the United States if WHO does declare a global health emergency like a pandemic of Disease X? We’ve been victims of that scam before – but if we try to ignore it next time, amendments to Article 18 of the IHR will enforce our compliance, including:

proof of vaccination or other prophylaxis

requiring vaccinations or other prophylaxis

i mplementing quarantine for suspect persons

implementing tracing of contacts of suspect or affected persons

Article 18 puts the capstone on the global control of WHO: “State Parties recognize WHO as the guidance and coordinating authority of international public health response during a Public Health Emergency of International Concern and undertake to follow WHO’s recommendations in their international public health response.”

Article 42 makes it clear that recommendations are now “regulations” stating, “Health measures taken pursuant to these Regulations, including the recommendations made under Articles 15 and 16, shall be initiated and completed without delay by all State Parties…”

The new amendments will limit freedom of speech regarding alternative treatments (like Ivermectin) or any dissent by State Parties when WHO announces the next pandemic. Annex 1, New 5 (e), requires all member states to “…counter misinformation and disinformation…” about any WHO “countermeasures.” Are those words repealing the 1st Amendment? The mainstream media will love it.

Articles 15 and 16 allow WHO personnel to enter member countries to control the entry and departure of any person they choose. WHO then repeats that member countries must enforce all countermeasures that WHO may demand, such as testing the populace, vaccinations, and quarantines.

There’s that word again – QUARANTINES. It conjures up images of the quarantine camps built for the citizens of Australia and New Zealand. But that couldn’t happen here, could it? The answer is that if WEF and WHO plans are adopted by the United States, quarantine camps would happen here if federal agencies act as they did during the Covid pandemic. Conspiracy Sarah’s Substack site details that the governors of all 50 states already have a legal framework to quarantine and provide housing or other facilities for Americans if a new Public Health Emergency is declared. That law is still on the books.

Once the quarantine procedures are established, WHO would then order our federal agencies to ban places where people assemble as a “countermeasure” against “Disease X.” That will surely include banning people going into polling places. So when WHO declares a global pandemic it’s lockdowns plus quarantine camps, plus voting only by mail-in ballots. The result? Another victory for the Deep State.

Unless Americans become aware of that threat, the 2024 presidential election will be over before it begins.

What drives such totalitarian plans? We know from bitter experience that draconian controls will not end a pandemic. The heart of the problem is that people in government, corporations, and media plus the oligarchs and the self-appointed elites made fortunes from the Covid lockdowns and shots. Now that they know how to do it, they want a repeat. Besides that, they want vengeance against those who resisted the last pandemic programs, including vaccinations and all the other control measures. They want to crush us into silent submission. The IHR amendments make that evident.

But, just because there is a health crisis does not mean your Constitutional rights are gone. There are things standing in the way of the WEF/WHO plans, even if the Obama/Biden administration agrees to the IHR amendments and cedes United States sovereignty to WHO.

The Tenth Amendment is the “We the People” amendment, and it is very clear. “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” The 10th Amendment means that the elected sheriff of every county in the United States is the paramount law officer in his county, not the federal agencies like the Federal Bureau of Investigation and The Department of Homeland Security. Those agencies and others, like the Food and Drug Administration, can only enforce federal laws in the District of Columbia and Article I Section 8 installations. They can send their armed enforcers into a county only if the sheriff allows them to do so.

We have become too accustomed to the FBI using excessive force to arrest or kill unarmed and nonaggressive citizens after breaking down their doors at 2 o’clock in the morning. Tragedies at Ruby Ridge, Waco, and the killing of unarmed cowboy LaVoy Finicum come to mind. Where were the county sheriffs in those deadly actions? Perhaps those sheriffs did not know the Constitutional basis of their authority. If so, the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association is anxious to advise those sheriffs about their Constitutional powers.

We have seen in Texas that governors and sheriffs can and will defend their constitutional rights against federal encroachment. The governor and the sheriff are the first line of defense for their constituents, and they are the hope of Americans who will resist the plans of WEF and WHO to destroy their freedoms and their lives.

Do you know your sheriff? You voted for him, so you should. You will find that he’ll be happy to meet with one of his constituents, and you then can ask him if he knows about his Constitutional powers. If your sheriff is the rare county peace officer who believes the Obama/Biden government is here to help us, there still remains the last line of defense created by our founding fathers – the 2nd Amendment.

The Statista Research Department tells us that 42% of adult Americans own at least one firearm. The Swiss-based Small Arms Survey says that American civilians own 393 million guns. That means 259 million Americans own at least one firearm, and that we are the greatest army on the planet. If our governors and sheriffs fail us, a new army of Minutemen will be the final barrier to tyranny.

