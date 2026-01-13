Following is an update on the situation in Iran. It should be read in conjunction with our article of yesterday, Massacre In Iran.

“In the largest killing in Iran’s contemporary history – carried out largely over two consecutive nights, Thursday and Friday, January 8 and 9 – at least 12,000 people were killed.”

“In terms of geographic scope, intensity of violence, and the number of deaths in a short time span, this killing is unprecedented in Iran’s history.”

“Based on information received, those killed were mainly shot by forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Basij.”

“This killing was fully organized, not the result of “sporadic” and “unplanned” clashes.”

“Information received from the Supreme National Security Council and the presidential office indicates that the killing was carried out on the direct order of Ali Khamenei, with the explicit knowledge and approval of the heads of all three branches of government, and with an order for live fire issued by the Supreme National Security Council.”

“Many of those killed were young people under the age of 30.”

Iran International

Reports also indicate that the Iranian security services are killing civilians found on the street, even when they are not involved in protests. The regime is successfully blocking most communication with the outside world, but fragmented images continue to come out via a variety of sources. One video shows armed men on motorcycles opening fire on protesters in Fardis, just outside Tehran.

The testimony of the family of Rubina Aminian, 23, a student of textile and fashion design at Shariati College in Tehran, provides horrifying insight into exactly how all this is transpiring. Rubina was shot in the head on Thursday, January 8, after leaving her college and joining a protest. After learning of her death, members of Rubina’s family traveled from Kermanshah, where they live, to Tehran to identify her body.

Iran Human Rights provided this summary of what transpired next.

“The family was taken to a location near the college where they were confronted with the bodies of hundreds of young people killed during the protests. Most of the victims were young people between 18 and 22 years old, who had been shot at close range in the head and neck by government forces. At first, the family was not allowed to identify Rubina’s body, and later they were not permitted to take her body with them.”

“The family was forced to search among the bodies themselves to identify their daughter, and they undoubtedly saw many of the bodies of young people killed during the protests.”

“After much struggle, Rubina’s family eventually managed to retrieve her body and return to Kermanshah. However, upon arrival, they found that intelligence forces had surrounded their home and that they were not allowed to bury her.”

“According to those close to Rubina Aminian, the family was ultimately forced to bury her body along the road between Kermanshah and Kamyaran.”

“So far, the family has not been permitted to hold any mourning ceremonies. When the family approached several mosques in Marivan, Kurdistan Province, they were told that the mosques were not allowed to host such ceremonies.”

Iran Human Rights

The prohibitions on funerals and memorial services are presumably intended to help the regime conceal the scale of the ongoing massacre. The Internet in Iran remains shut down. Iranian authorities continue to attempt to jam all Starlink connectivity. Reports indicate that Iranian intelligence has seized a large shipment of illegal Starlink devices that had been smuggled into the country.

President Trump is reportedly meeting with key advisors today to discuss options for military action against the Iranian regime. It may be too late to have a meaningful impact. The protests may already be crushed, and the bodies may be waiting to be claimed.