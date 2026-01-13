AND Magazine

AND Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Caffery's avatar
Bill Caffery
17h

The horror, the horror. But always darkest before the dawn. O ye of little faith, do not count out our President. Despite the unspeakable slaughter committed by Khomeini’s vile forces, our response will speak for itself.

Reply
Share
Shelley's avatar
Shelley
18h

When the supposed most powerful leader of the world gives an ultimatum to mullahs there better be a plan of action. There was no plan and the mullahs knew it and called his bluff. Now, 12k are dead and the blame can be laid at his feet.

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 AND Magazine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture